We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about how private quote tweets are the latest way for trolls to target harassment online, Sen. Ted Cruz getting viciously heckled at a playoff baseball game, a “Karen” getting mad over Gatorade, and people claiming cookies from a popular store are sparking in the microwave.

After that, our IRL Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column, and down below we’ve got a report on why one person claims you should “never rent from Avis.”

Private quote tweets are the latest way trolls are targeting people for harassment

Women and other marginalized groups say they are disproportionately targeted.

Everyone wants Ted Cruz to go to a World Series game in Philly after New Yorkers heckle him

Although the Houston Astros won a playoff series against the New York Yankees, Sen. Ted Cruz’s night probably wasn’t as joyous as he hoped, as he was treated to a vicious greeting from New Yorkers, who heckled Cruz.

In a viral video, a gas station worker recorded her interaction with a rude “Karen” who was upset when her “2 for $5” deal on Gatorade wasn’t recognized by the register.

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how a cookie from Walmart began sparking inside a microwave.

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok’s ‘pro-bullying trend’ gets called out for being mean-spirited

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 Talk about a “slap in the face.” A worker says she was offered a 50 cent raise by her boss at Dollar General.

✈️ In a video with more than 4 million views, a TikToker shared her husband’s hack for getting by Frontier Airlines strict bag size rules.

🍔 Ever wonder how a Whopper is made at Burger King? Well, one viral video showed the entire process.

🛒 A Walmart customer called out two employees in a viral video for not knowing the store’s policy about mislabeled items.

🍴 Many people are relating to this video where a former restaurant worker shared the difficulties of switching from food service to retail work.

⚽ Here’s how online betting will change the World Cup experience for fans.

🍟 A McDonald’s employee, perhaps unknowingly, revealed a harsh truth about their chain’s french fries: each customer doesn’t receive a fresh order.

💸 How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that Avis rented her two cars with expired plates, for which she received two $50 tickets. When she reached out to the company about it, she claims that she was told she would have to pay for the tickets herself.

Her reaction to the whole situation? “Never rent from Avis.”

