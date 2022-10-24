‘Eat my d*ck you a**hole’: Everyone wants Ted Cruz to go to a World Series game in Philly after New Yorkers heckle him

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went to New York City to watch his hometown Houston Astros complete a sweep of the Yankees and head to the World Series.
Although the Astros won, Cruz’s night probably wasn’t as joyous as he hoped, as he was treated to a vicious greeting from New Yorkers, who heckled Cruz.
In videos posted to social media, New Yorkers can be heard telling Cruz, “You fucking suck, you’re a disgrace” and to “get the fuck out of New York.”
“Eat my dick you asshole,” one of the videos concludes.
The Astros are now heading to the World Series, where they’ll play the Philadelphia Phillies. And while New Yorkers are known as brash and crass, Philadelphians might somehow be more intense.
Now, everyone online wants to see if Cruz could handle the kind of people who once booed Santa Claus.
“Ted Cruz will not make it out of Philadelphia in one piece,” wrote one person.
Cruz, for his part, responded to his haters and the coverage of it, with just one phrase.
“Scoreboard,” he tweeted.