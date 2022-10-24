‘Eat my d*ck you a**hole’: Everyone wants Ted Cruz to go to a World Series game in Philly after New Yorkers heckle him

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went to New York City to watch his hometown Houston Astros complete a sweep of the Yankees and head to the World Series.

Although the Astros won, Cruz’s night probably wasn’t as joyous as he hoped, as he was treated to a vicious greeting from New Yorkers, who heckled Cruz.

In videos posted to social media, New Yorkers can be heard telling Cruz, “You fucking suck, you’re a disgrace” and to “get the fuck out of New York.”

“Eat my dick you asshole,” one of the videos concludes.

Ted Cruz getting out of Yankee Stadium was a beautiful moment for New York pic.twitter.com/hu1ovitRj1 — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) October 24, 2022

The Astros are now heading to the World Series, where they’ll play the Philadelphia Phillies. And while New Yorkers are known as brash and crass, Philadelphians might somehow be more intense.

Now, everyone online wants to see if Cruz could handle the kind of people who once booed Santa Claus.

“Ted Cruz will not make it out of Philadelphia in one piece,” wrote one person.

I for one cant wait for all of philadelphia to chant “your wifes ugly” at ted cruz — leg lock truther (@hewassleep) October 24, 2022

ted cruz will not make it out of philadelphia in one piece — sixers jim 🏀 (@yung__mean) October 24, 2022

Ted-Cruz-try-to-attend-a-World-Series-game-in-Philadelphia Challenge — Noah Frank (@NoahAFrank) October 24, 2022

If you believe in prayer please spend the next 7 days praying that Ted Cruz attempts to attend a World Series game in Philadelphia and pray like you've never prayed before. — Drew but 10/23/94 Harry Hood (@drewphish) October 24, 2022

Cruz, for his part, responded to his haters and the coverage of it, with just one phrase.

“Scoreboard,” he tweeted.