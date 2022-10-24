‘I’ve been wondering why they taste like metal lately’: Customer says Walmart cookie sparked in microwave

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how a cookie from Walmart began sparking inside a microwave.

User Madison Carlstrom (@madisoncarlstrom) uploaded a video of a Walmart cookie sparking in the microwave. The video starts off with Carlstrom revealing a small chocolate chip cookie from Walmart. Then she places it in the microwave and warms it up for three seconds. Immediately, her cookie starts to spark in the microwave, lighting up the entire thing. Carlstrom asks in the text overlay, “Now cookies aren’t even safe?!? Walmart explain!”

Carlstrom reiterated the question in the caption, tagging Walmart, “@Walmart explain! Why did my cookie spark.”

In addition, she elaborated more on the situation in the comments, writing, “I’ll add some backstory. This microwave works perfectly fine for everything but these cookies. And it was the great value brand cookie dough.”

The video has racked up 3.6 million views since it was posted on Sept. 29 with viewers suggesting why the cookie sparked.

“Subbed baking soda with baking powder higher content of aluminum,” one viewer suggested.

“It’s the aluminum in the baking powder,” a second agreed.

“There’s so much aluminum in food now. Aluminum is a neurotoxin!” a third explained.

“My husband works at a sugar factory there are incidents of metal getting into the large sugar batches and not being caught by safety checks unfortunately,” another proposed.

Others shared their incidents of sparks happening after warming up Walmart products.

“My great value pop corn has been doing this too! And some other Walmart brand stuff too!!” one person shared.

“This happened with a chicken Nugget in the kabobs lunchables to me when I was a kid,” a second stated.

“My Walmart celery did this too,” a third wrote.

“That happened to me but I still let it warm up & ate it!” another commented.

According to Canadian Food Inspection, certain foods spark in the microwave because the food “contains high amounts of minerals, including iron, magnesium, and selenium. Since those minerals act like ‘tiny pieces of metal,’ microwaves bounce off them just like they would a fork, causing the sparking effect.” However, the food can still be consumed but won’t taste good because it’s not cooked correctly.

