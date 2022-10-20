‘Sacrificed comfort for his currency’: Frontier Airlines passenger hacks strict bag size rule

In a video with over 4.2 million views, TikToker Savannah Whitehead (@savswhitehead) shared her husband’s hack getting by Frontier Airlines airport security with hidden bags.

“POV: when Frontier is being a nazi about bag sizes and checks to make sure everyone’s bags fit in the space before they board otherwise you have to pay $100 to check it,” the overlay text reads.

According to Frontier Airlines’ site, personal bags can not exceed 14 inches x 18 inches x 8 inches. For carry-ons, the pricing ranges from a starting point of $50 for a bag no larger than 10 inches x 16 inches x 24 inches.

However, for carry-ons checked at the boarding gate, customers will be charged $99. The woman checking bags asked Whitehead’s husband about his bag, to which he told her he will keep it on.

“I don’t think she liked my husband’s solution,” Whitehead said in the caption. “He even put his water bottle in his pocket lmao he wasn’t takin any chances.”

The bag was under her husband’s zipped jacket, cosplaying as a few extra pounds.

In the comments section, users were impressed with the husband’s dedication while others offered advice.

“After paying all the extra fees, it’s so much worth the extra couple bucks to fly Delta, United, or American,” one user said.

“Sacrificed comfort for his currency. A King,” another stated.

“​​Took me awhile to even notice his 40 layers of clothing he had on,” a third user joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whitehead via Instagram direct message.