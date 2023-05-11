We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A woman claiming that she found staples in her coleslaw while out to dinner, why people are casting doubt over the NYPD’s claims that they found a Molotov cocktail made with Topo Chico, people dunking on Tucker Carlson for announcing his new show will be on Twitter, and a look at why fans should stop speculating about the paternity of a character’s baby in Succession.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A woman claims that wait staff at a restaurant may have intentionally put staples in her and her family’s food during a recent trip.

“Fabricated Topo Chico Molotov cocktail is beautiful and tragic to me.”

Tucker Carlson announced his new landing spot today. And it’s none other than Twitter.

Do we seriously think there will be a surprise twist around the paternity of Shiv’s child? It’s not that kind of show.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has morphed into a creature of politics

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💰 A TikToker says that she took a look at the cost-of-living her “boomer” parents enjoyed versus what she has to look forward to once she enters the workforce after college, and was staggered at how much easier, economically, her parents had it.

🗣️ This Walgreens worker is going viral for criticizing a boss who said work should take priority over her personal life.

🍷 A user’s clip on TikTok went viral after sharing a story of a peculiar job interview he held for an open bartender position.

🌯 This high schooler went viral for getting a job at Chipotle simply because she wanted their food for free.

🍻 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

☕ Did you know that the white bags and brown bags at Starbucks have distinct uses?

👀 Another viral restaurant hack has been gaining traction, showcasing an interesting trick to make unique, apparently refreshing drinks at the Midwestern fast-food chain Culver’s.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

👋 Before you go

An essential part of being a bartender is knowing when to cut people off.

Most states have laws that make it illegal to sell alcohol to people who are visibly intoxicated, as doing so can cause problems for both the customer and other patrons.

This can be an issue, as drunk patrons can be insistent upon being served more alcohol.

TikTok user Benji (@benjispears) has previously gone viral for sharing tips and advice from behind the bar, such as warning against ‘surprise me’ drinks, showing how he avoids taking shots with customers, and more.

Now, his clip went viral again for showing his subtle method for cutting off excess drinkers.

Bartender shares how he secretly cuts off customers who’ve had enough to drink

