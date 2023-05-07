‘It slapped’: Customer shares menu hack for strawberry Culver’s refreshers

Another viral TikTok restaurant hack on has been gaining traction on the video-sharing platform, showcasing an interesting trick to make unique, apparently refreshing drinks at the Midwestern fast-food chain Culver’s. The video, posted by TikToker @earthtoadddie on April 29, has already amassed over 226,700 views.

In it, the TikToker films a regular Culver’s lemonade which has been transformed into a bright red, fruity concoction by adding a fruit condiment usually reserved for ice creams. The overlay text of the video reads, “This is your sign to ask for a fruit condiment in your lemonade next time you go to Culver’s.”

In the description, the TikToker also wrote a caption: “Don’t let Culver’s see this or they’re gonna start making $5 refreshers.”

The TikTok trend of “restaurant hacks” has been gaining popularity recently, with users sharing unique ways to upgrade their fast-food orders. @earthtoadddie’s Culver’s refresher hack is just the latest addition to this growing trend.

While some viewers praised the hack for its ingenuity and flavor, others expressed concern about the potential impact on workers and service times.

“Don’t do this, you’re just slowing down the workers,” one commenter warned.

Another commenter, who claimed to be a former Culver’s employee, wrote, “I used to work there and I always put strawberries in my sprite and fruit punch.”

A third viewer commented, “My coworkers did this at Culvers all the time. It slapped.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @earthtoadddie via Instagram direct messages.