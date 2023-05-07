‘I was today years old’: Starbucks customer learns white bags and brown bags are for different food

A woman on TikTok is causing some controversy after sharing her realization that Starbucks’ white and brown bags—used for items like pastries and sandwiches—have distinct uses.

In the video, Jasmine (@jasmine.bell23) shows a brown and white Starbucks bag laid out next to each other on her passenger side seat.

She explains that she was “today years old” when she found out that the white bag is designated for hot food while the brown bag is for cold food.

“Learning something new every day,” Jasmine captioned the video.

The video has nearly half a million views and dozens of comments.

While people on TikTok are often equally fascinated by discoveries like this, viewers in Jasmine’s comment section pushed back on her claim.

“Brown bags are for pastries, small white bag is for wraps and paninis, large white bag is breakfast sandwiches!” one person said.

“Nope. I always get my hot croissant in a brown bag,” another wrote.

“Lol not true because I always get my warmed up cookies in the brown bags,” a commenter said.

In the reply section, Jasmine thanked people for offering up their own information and said her video was “based on what my Starbucks location does.”

While there is likely documentation from the coffee chain as to what items correspond with which bag, each store seems to do it their own way, according to two Starbucks subreddits, one from five years ago and the other from two years ago.

According to one redditor who is a former Starbucks employee, the white bags are specifically called warming bags and are insulated for hot items. The person shared that their Starbucks location once ran out of white bags for a few months and had to use the brown bags for hot items.

The person shared that, in their opinion, the brown bags weren’t insulated enough to put warmed items into. They said that even after double bagging, customers complained the brown bags burned their hands.

“Everyone can do what they want, of course, but the white bags are specifically called warming bags,” the Redditor said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jasmine for comment via a contact form and to Starbucks.