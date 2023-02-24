‘Those are words you never say to a bartender’: Bartender puts customers who ask for ‘surprise me’ drinks on blast

A bartender puts a customer on blast after they ordered a “surprise me” drink and complained about it containing a fruit she was allergic to.

TikToker @benjispears filmed himself working behind the counter of the bar when a customer requested a “surprise me” drink.

After handing the customer her drink, she pointed out a problem with it: the drink contains pineapple and she was allergic. This visibly irritates him as he takes the drink and dumps it.

Then, he goes off on the customer about not understanding someone would order “surprise me” drinks instead of something they like. The video concluded with him thrusting a bottle of beer at the customer and calling for the next one in line.

The video amassed 5 million views as of Feb. 23, with many viewers resonating with his reaction.

“The way you threw the drink into the sinkkkkkk… i felt that,” one viewer wrote.

“The accuracy lol,” a second said.

“Exactly my thoughts but you really just did them,” a third echoed.

Some bartenders revealed their go-to drink whenever someone requests a “surprise me.”

“When i hear “surprise me!” i immediately grab the bottle of our most expensive bourbon and pour it neat. they don’t deserve ice,” one user shared.

“When I bartended and someone said ‘surprise me’ they instantly got a bud light,” another wrote.

“As a bartender If u say surprise me u get a vodka cran,” a third added.

Other bartenders sympathized with @benjispears as they shared their own experiences.

“This has actually happened to me. Someone with a pineapple allergy asked me to surprise them with a sweet drink!!!!” one person stated.

“THE SAME EXACT THING HAPPENED TO ME AT WORK TODAY W STRAWBERRIES,” a second commented.

“Oh, I literally feel your pain on this one. I had a group come in like before like five minutes before last call and they all said surprise me. I’m like it is literally five minutes before last call and then I made a drink and she looks at me and she goes. I can’t have that I’m allergic to it,” a third wrote.

