‘Like deciding to premiere a show on the Titanic’: Tucker Carlson roasted for announcing new show will live on Twitter

Tucker Carlson announced his new landing spot today.

And it’s none other than Twitter.

In an announcement video, Carlson blasted the mainstream media, calling the unwritten rules of it, defining what you can and can’t say, “filthy”

“You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true,” he said.

The last big remaining platform in the world that allowed free speech, Carlson said, was Twitter.

Carlson said he’d be bringing a new version of his show, which ran for over six years on Fox, to the platform.

Carlson coming to Twitter over other conservative outlets such as Rumble and Newsmax—both reportedly made overtures—is a huge get for Elon Musk’s social media platform, which has seen users departing the site over changes he’s made.

Carlson is one of America’s most popular broadcasters and launching his show on Twitter will most likely help Musk stave off concerns his platform is dying.

Unless this happens to be the thing that kills it.

Carlson has been repeatedly accused of parroting white nationalist talking points on his show over the years, which has undoubtedly taken a hard-right bent. Musk, meanwhile, has been under fire since taking over (and especially in recent days) for promoting conspiracies and espousing right-wing talking points under the guise of free speech.

Carlson being the site’s foremost news personality—cementing the platform’s reputation as a home to extremism—prompted a number of users to announce they were finally done with the platform.

lol this absolute fucking hell hole https://t.co/JA2SAsZIl5 — Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerRIP) May 9, 2023

damn we really need to get out of here huh https://t.co/je7l4U0dPd — Arlan Hellison 2 (more famous) (@radpersonclub) May 9, 2023

So, blue sky invite anyone? Think it's clear what this site will now become. https://t.co/KcuWhiwzVL — James Austin (@JamesDAustin) May 9, 2023

Others joked that, given Musk’s struggles, the decision wasn’t all that smart.

“This would be like deciding to premiere a show on the Titanic,” wrote one.

This would be like deciding to premier a show on the Titanic https://t.co/RFxkWqZTbM — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 9, 2023

just when you thought the hellsite couldn’t get worse https://t.co/S8fQRZaR0r — ⚾️Patrick 🖤 (@starclusterr) May 9, 2023

“Twitter is not a partisan site,” Carlson said, “everyone’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”

But, now, they may not be there for much longer.