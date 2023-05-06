‘Wouldn’t get out of bed for 12 an hour’: Man interviewing for bartending job asks for $40 an hour, 115% tips after being offered $12 an hour

A user’s clip on TikTok went viral after sharing a story of a peculiar job interview he held for an open bartender position.

In a video with over 421,000 views as of Saturday, Wisconsin-based TikTok user @chocolatemilkbrothers claims he was interviewing someone for a bartender position. The applicant was ideal, with 10 years of experience in the industry. Toward the end of the interview, the TikToker noted that the job’s salary was $12 an hour with 100% of tips.

“He goes, ‘that’s not going to be enough. I need 30 an hour plus 115% of tips,’” the TikToker recalls. “I’m like, ‘OK, how would 115% of tips work?’”

“‘Traditionally how this works is, I keep all of my tips plus 15% of other bartenders’ tips,’” the applicant allegedly responded.

The TikToker says he answered by noting such an arrangement would be unfair to the other bartenders. The applicant counters by requesting $40 an hour with 100% of tips. The TikToker refused, and the interview allegedly concluded.

“Spoiler alert I didn’t hire him,” the TikToker writes in the caption.

In the comments section, many users noted the absurdity of such a request.

“The outrageous part is him wanting the other bartenders tips,” one user wrote.

“He better be single-handedly bringing people in as some type of attraction for that deal,” another added.

However, several users also claimed that $12 an hour was too low given the bartender’s experience.

“Dam* $12 an hour plus tip for 10 years of experience,” a commenter stated. “That’s a rip off.”

“With his experience it’s valid that 12 was a pretty bad offer in his eyes,” another echoed. “But 40 was a bit excessive.”

“Should be 20$ an hour plus tips,” offered a third.

For his part, the TikToker seemed to agree that the starting offer was too low.

“The owner told me I couldn’t negotiate pay so I told him he needed to interview people instead,” the TikToker wrote in a comment. In a later comment, he added, “From what I heard [the applicant] accepted a bartending job at a pizza place making 10 an hour.”

We’ve reached out to @chocolatemilkbrothers via TikTok comment.