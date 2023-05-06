man greenscreen TikTok over image of beer in glass with caption 'He wanted 40 an hour to bartend' (l) bartender cash tip left on counter (c) man greenscreen TikTok over image of beer in glass with caption 'He wanted 40 an hour to bartend' (r)

‘Wouldn’t get out of bed for 12 an hour’: Man interviewing for bartending job asks for $40 an hour, 115% tips after being offered $12 an hour

'The outrageous part is him wanting the other bartenders tips.'

Posted on May 6, 2023

A user’s clip on TikTok went viral after sharing a story of a peculiar job interview he held for an open bartender position.

In a video with over 421,000 views as of Saturday, Wisconsin-based TikTok user @chocolatemilkbrothers claims he was interviewing someone for a bartender position. The applicant was ideal, with 10 years of experience in the industry. Toward the end of the interview, the TikToker noted that the job’s salary was $12 an hour with 100% of tips.

“He goes, ‘that’s not going to be enough. I need 30 an hour plus 115% of tips,’” the TikToker recalls. “I’m like, ‘OK, how would 115% of tips work?’”

“‘Traditionally how this works is, I keep all of my tips plus 15% of other bartenders’ tips,’” the applicant allegedly responded.

@chocolatemilkbrothers Spoiler alert I didn't hire him #greenscreen #wisconsin #wisco #onwisconsin #wisconsincheck #funny #comedy #humor #humour #funnystory #funnystorytime #story #storytime #truestory #storyteller #storytelling #fail #fails #joke #jokes #bartender #lasvegas #interview #nailedit #employee #bar #work #job #manager #bartendersoftiktok #amazing #perfect #lol #lmao #dead #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #foryou #wednesday #viral #💀 ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

The TikToker says he answered by noting such an arrangement would be unfair to the other bartenders. The applicant counters by requesting $40 an hour with 100% of tips. The TikToker refused, and the interview allegedly concluded.

“Spoiler alert I didn’t hire him,” the TikToker writes in the caption.

In the comments section, many users noted the absurdity of such a request.

“The outrageous part is him wanting the other bartenders tips,” one user wrote.

“He better be single-handedly bringing people in as some type of attraction for that deal,” another added.

However, several users also claimed that $12 an hour was too low given the bartender’s experience.

“Dam* $12 an hour plus tip for 10 years of experience,” a commenter stated. “That’s a rip off.”

“With his experience it’s valid that 12 was a pretty bad offer in his eyes,” another echoed. “But 40 was a bit excessive.”

“Should be 20$ an hour plus tips,” offered a third.

For his part, the TikToker seemed to agree that the starting offer was too low.

“The owner told me I couldn’t negotiate pay so I told him he needed to interview people instead,” the TikToker wrote in a comment. In a later comment, he added, “From what I heard [the applicant] accepted a bartending job at a pizza place making 10 an hour.”

We’ve reached out to @chocolatemilkbrothers via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 6, 2023, 11:57 am CDT

