Our top stories today are about: A delivery driver confronting customers who made them wait outside for 15 minutes, a security vulnerability in Bing that let someone alter the search results of millions of users, a viral warning about scams on LinkedIn, and someone detailing a nightmare Uber experience.

A viral video shows how a Domino’s delivery driver went off on a customer who didn’t open the door to pick up their food and supposedly kept her outside waiting.

A vulnerability in Microsoft’s Bing search engine allowed a security researcher to alter the search results for millions of users.

Now, it appears scammers have found a new avenue to explore: LinkedIn job posts.

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that an Uber driver attempted to charge him a fraudulent cleaning fee of over $100.

By Tiffany Kelly

What will Twitter look like without verified profiles?

What will Twitter look like without verified profiles?

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 Queer TikToker Jackie Simpson (@lesbianplantdad) has been accused of emotional abuse and manipulation by multiple queer, female TikTokers.

🤢 A viral video posted by a Washington-based Starbucks employee showed her completing a mobile order that included a plant-based sausage breakfast sandwich with a pump of vanilla syrup.

🏨 A hotel night shift worker documents an interaction with a “male Karen” who threatened to get her fired after she said she couldn’t check him in without his ID in a now-viral TikTok clip.

🧇 A man revealed in a viral TikTok how Waffle House workers allegedly prevent customers from dining in: by pouring syrup all over the seats.

🎥 There’s a tone-deaf problem with John Wick: Chapter 4.

💸 A worker at a ketamine clinic says her company removed $2,000 from her account after its abrupt closing.

Tom’s “ludicrously capacious bag” line from the season 4 premiere of Succession became a breakout meme—and it also fits as a line from Mr. Darcy.

