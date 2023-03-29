We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A tech worker’s viral “hack” for getting major discounts while shopping online, a woman’s moving speech about gun violence that was captured by a Fox News microphone in the aftermath of the Nashville shooting, how Chipotle settled a lawsuit alleging it closed a store to retaliate against a union vote, and a phone store employee’s viral video about dealing with boomer customers at a phone store.

After that, we’ve got a “Now Streaming” column from our Culture Reporter Michelle.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A tech worker is going viral for sharing a simple “hack” to get major discounts when you are shopping online.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a woman approached a gaggle of reporters following a press conference and made a moving speech about gun violence that was picked up by Fox News’ microphone.

🌯 LABOR

Chipotle will have to tell employees it screwed up by shutting down a store that was unionizing

The company settled a lawsuit alleging it closed a store to retaliate against a union vote.

A phone store employee reenacted several encounters with boomer customers in a viral video, and viewers shared their experiences dealing with older customers while working in phone stores.

🧠 According to experts

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 doesn’t let up on the tension or mystery

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚰 A Doordasher has gone viral after posting a video of himself hauling four cases of water up three flights of stairs for a customer. The entirety of the order earned him $3—and no tip.

🍷 This bartender has gone viral on TikTok after posting a PSA about ID etiquette.

🥫 In a now-viral video, a McDonald’s worker revealed a hack for organizing the sauces more efficiently for workers who want to finish the task quickly before clocking out.

🍞 A former Little Caesars employee revealed in a viral TikTok how the pizza chain makes its famous Crazy Bread.

🍔 Is there such thing as “Big Burger?” A diner who has had enough of what they call exorbitant burger prices is calling out the “burger industry” after paying $13 for a burger with no fries.

☕ A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting her experience working at Starbucks.

🍴 People are very interested in this viral video where a waiter shares some tips and tricks on how to make more money as a server.

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

👋 Before you go

TikToker Shawn Fanning (@shawnfanning1) posted a viral clip that’s racked up over 140,000 likes where he claims that Walmart is selling the same product at different parts of the store for different prices.

His clip sparked a viral debate on the veracity of his money-saving hack, with some people stating that the two products he shows in the video are not identical. Others believed that they were indeed getting finessed by the retail giant and claimed that they too have noticed this pricing discrepancy based on in-store location themselves.

So, what gives?

