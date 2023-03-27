‘How are our children still dying?’: Mass shooting survivor interrupts Fox News’ coverage of Nashville shooting to call for gun reform

On Monday, a woman killed six people in a grade school in Nashville, Tennessee. Three children and three adults were among the victims. The shooter was fatally shot by police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a woman approached a gaggle of reporters following a press conference and made a moving speech about gun violence that was picked up by Fox News’ microphone.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” she said. USA Today reports that the woman is Ashbey Beasley. Beasley survived a mass shooting last summer and has since become an advocate for gun violence prevention.

wow. a woman makes a passionate case for gun control during a press conference about the Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/tQDdSrBZZ6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023

“I have been lobbying in [Washington] D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?” she said.

Continuing, Beasley pointed out that gun violence is now the number one cause of death for children and teens. Kaiser Family Foundation reports that it is no higher than the fifth-leading cause of death in other industrialized nations.

Beasley also asserted that assault weapons are contributing to the border and fentanyl crises. The Nashville shooter was reportedly armed with two assault-style rifles.

“These mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation,” she continued.

Beasley then referenced earlier reports that the shooter was a teenager. The killer was actually a 28-year-old woman.

“We can’t even pass safe storage laws in this country to protect kids from getting a hold of weapons that they shoot each other with,” she said.

At that point, Fox News switched back to the host’s audio.

“That woman said it quite succinctly,” the male host said. “Yes, we are tired of this.”

The clip posted by journalist Aaron Rupar has been viewed over 2 million times in a few hours.

Beasley didn’t respond to requests for comment sent via direct message on Twitter and Instagram.

Online observers were wowed by her speech.

“Cannot imagine being this well-spoken and eloquent in such a heated moment. Bravo to her,” commented @slowbeard.

Another said, “This was far better than just thoughts & prayers.”