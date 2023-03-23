‘Your drink could cost others their job’: Bartender shares PSA about ID etiquette

Bartender Krystal Gail (@krystalhail) has gone viral on TikTok after posting a PSA about ID etiquette.

Gail begins by addressing the video to members of Gen Z who became of legal drinking age during the pandemic, saying they have “no bar etiquette” and she has a “bone to pick” with them.

“If you are under the age of 30, have your ID available—tangible, not broken, not chipped, not bent, not on your phone,” she says. “Please have it available in hand when you’re ordering your drink.”

Gail stresses that she legally cannot accept a photo of a person’s ID on their phone as a valid form of identification. She then says that young patrons have a habit of ordering multiple drinks and passing them out to people who have not had their IDs checked, which could jeopardize the jobs of everyone at the establishment.

She adds in the caption, “Tipping shitty because I did my job, shows your emotional immaturity. Grow up and have your ID READY. Your drink could cost others their job.”

The TikTok grossed over 169,100 views and 28,900 likes since it was posted on March 10. In the comments section, many viewers agreed with Gail and shared their experiences selling alcohol to young customers.

“I worked at a liquor store for two years. I’d have to deny sales left and right because no one has their ID. WHY DON’T YOU HAVE IT? WHERE IS IT,” one viewer wrote.

“People get SO MAD when they show me a photo of their ID. ‘Why can’t you accept this?!’ Ummm cuz it could be photoshopped…?” a second shared.

“Not only can they cost us our jobs… we can get arrested and face jail time if you’re handing out your flight to your friends,” another added.

However, some Gen Z viewers felt Gail was judging them too harshly.

“It’s one thing to call out gen z for being rude but to blame us for not knowing how to do certain things bc the world literally shut down is so…,” one viewer said.

“I get this but also… no one taught us? Like we are just trying to figure this stuff out. We grew up normal but then had our adult lives halted right..,” a second wrote.

“Girl we’ve never been there before ???” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Krystal Gail via TikTok comment for more information.