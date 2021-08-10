‘I’m looking at you Matt Gaetz’: People call on Republicans accused of sexual misconduct to resign amid Cuomo announcement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would resign from office in the wake of a damning report by the state attorney general that found he’d sexually harassed numerous women.
Cuomo, a Democrat, will leave office in 14 days. His resignation comes hours after the New Yorker reported that Cuomo’s history of strong arming investigators extended even further back than the state attorney general report found.
His resignation announcement has led the internet to wonder when Republicans accused of sexual misconduct will be held to the same standard.
Democrats who resigned in light of sexual misconduct accusations include former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), and former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D).
Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is currently facing an investigation into accusations he sexually trafficked a minor, which he denies. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been accused of covering up rampant sex abuse in the Ohio State University wrestling program, which he denies). Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault, which he denies. Perhaps most infamously, former President Donald Trump has been accused of rape by multiple women, which he also denies.
The dichotomy between the consequences Democrats face after such accusations and the relative free pass Republicans seem to receive has many social media users frustrated and angry.
Democratic political action committee Really American tweeted: “So now that Cuomo has resigned, Gaetz and Jordan should be too, right? And Trump won’t ever run for office again? Or do only Democrats follow the rules/law?”
Similar reactions littered the internet in the wake of Cuomo’s resignation. Liberals were among those most angered by what they view as a double standard.
“I am frustrated. How about you? Cuomo is out yet Gaetz and Jordan remain. DT still slithering around. There is definitely a double standard. We clean house, they look the other way. Ugh,” tweeted @cocosette7.