‘I’m looking at you Matt Gaetz’: People call on Republicans accused of sexual misconduct to resign amid Cuomo announcement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would resign from office in the wake of a damning report by the state attorney general that found he’d sexually harassed numerous women.

Cuomo, a Democrat, will leave office in 14 days. His resignation comes hours after the New Yorker reported that Cuomo’s history of strong arming investigators extended even further back than the state attorney general report found.

His resignation announcement has led the internet to wonder when Republicans accused of sexual misconduct will be held to the same standard.

Democrats who resigned in light of sexual misconduct accusations include former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), and former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D).

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is currently facing an investigation into accusations he sexually trafficked a minor, which he denies. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been accused of covering up rampant sex abuse in the Ohio State University wrestling program, which he denies). Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault, which he denies. Perhaps most infamously, former President Donald Trump has been accused of rape by multiple women, which he also denies.

The dichotomy between the consequences Democrats face after such accusations and the relative free pass Republicans seem to receive has many social media users frustrated and angry.

Democratic political action committee Really American tweeted: “So now that Cuomo has resigned, Gaetz and Jordan should be too, right? And Trump won’t ever run for office again? Or do only Democrats follow the rules/law?”

Similar reactions littered the internet in the wake of Cuomo’s resignation. Liberals were among those most angered by what they view as a double standard.

“I am frustrated. How about you? Cuomo is out yet Gaetz and Jordan remain. DT still slithering around. There is definitely a double standard. We clean house, they look the other way. Ugh,” tweeted @cocosette7.

Of course Andrew Cuomo should resign.



Brett Kavanaugh, Gym Jordan and Matt Gaetz should also resign.



Why is it only Dems who hold themselves accountable, while RepubliQans just double down? — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 10, 2021

Note that the loudest voices calling for Cuomo's resignation and prosecution were FROM HIS OWN PARTY.



Meanwhile, there's Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz and defending silence from enabling Republicans like @RepStefanik. https://t.co/tBDaml1S6r — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 10, 2021

Cuomo rightfully resigned. The Democratic party rightfully cut off support for him. The Republican party doesn't know what is right — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) August 10, 2021

fox news: ugh sexual harassment



also fox news: pic.twitter.com/rk2aDzEpYE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2021

Gov Andrew Cuomo resigned, which was the right move. People who sexually harass and alegedly sexually assault women need to be held accountable. Yes, I'm looking at you Matt Gaetz 👀. — Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) August 10, 2021

Cuomo resigns and Gaetz goes on a speaking tour .. splain that juan too me ? — Edward Dunbar (@EdwDunbar) August 10, 2021

Cuomo resigned – awesome. Super happy we're getting bad people out of government.



SO can I get a Matt Gaetz update? pic.twitter.com/YyYIzhnlL7 — Brian :Anti-Racist/Pro-Fairness: (@dfazman) August 10, 2021

I agree. Tired of the Democrats always paying the price when Republicans get away with everything. — Cecelia Truglio (@CeceliaTruglio) August 10, 2021

Cuomo resigned so now I can bully people who still support Matt Gaetz — Allosteric Enzyme (@AlloEnzyme) August 10, 2021

Andrew Cuomo resigning



Yet Matt Gaetz is still a congressman and Trump is running again in 2024



Just saying — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) August 10, 2021

In all seriousness, Cuomo’s forced resignation is a great thing for the Democratic Party. We need to root out the abusers, the gaslighters, the exploiters, and everything inbetween if we’re gonna be leaders.



Leave all that to the republicans and their poster boy Matt Gaetz. — Cam (@cameron_kasky) August 10, 2021