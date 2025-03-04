Days after the 2024 election, Vice President JD Vance followed @captivedreamer7, an X user who boasted that his viral tweets about Haitians allegedly eating cats in September 2024 put it on Vance’s radar, sparking a weeks-long panic.

Featured Video

The specious tale of migrants was a microcosm of both the election and Captive Dreamer’s online output, pro-white sentiments cloaked in anti-immigrant language.

But Captive Dreamer doesn’t just have a follow from the vice president. Prominent members of the second Trump administration, including Elon Musk and U.S. interim attorney for Washington, D.C. Ed Martin, recently replied to the account.

Advertisement

On Feb. 5, as Musk tore through USAID’s funding, Captive Dreamer, misreading a quote in a news article, asked if the agency had been propping up all of left-wing Europe with cash.

“Yes,” Musk replied, his response drawing six million views.

Captive Dreamer also flagged posts for Martin, who launched a campaign to prosecute online threats against Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as the identities of Musk’s team were revealed.

On Feb. 3, Will Stancil, a research fellow, shared the name and a photo of a DOGE employee. Captive Dreamer replied to Stancil with a quote from Martin warning about “targeting DOGE employees.” Stancil responded by calling Captive Dreamer a “neo-Nazi,” part of months-long-back-and-forth the two have had.

Advertisement

Captive Dreamer tagged Martin and alleged that Stancil had threatened Musk.

“Thank you. Noted,” Martin, who also shared a post by Captive Dreamer in November about immigration, wrote.

The Captive Dreamer account on X features a profile picture that depicts David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidian doomsday cult at the center of the 1993 Waco siege, wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

While Waco was a flashpoint that helped fuel the modern right, Captive Dreamer’s posts take influences from farther back in time.

Advertisement

The account once featured a pinned post that used a quote by Adolf Hitler from Mein Kampf to praise President Donald Trump, calling his survival of an assassination attempt proof of his indomitable will to live.

Its handle, Captive Dreamer, is a reference to a memoir written by a French soldier who joined the Nazi Waffen SS on the verge of allied victory called The Captive Dreamer.

The book’s author, in a review, was described as having an “emotional and ideological commitment…to National Socialism.”

He’s repeatedly bragged about reading Mein Kampf, sharing quotes from Hitler’s manifesto.

Advertisement

Captive Dreamer also made several posts that downplay the significance of the Holocaust.

“I simply don’t care at all about the ‘Holocaust,’” reads one Captive Dreamer post from July 7, 2024. “Means nothing to me.”

“Boohoo the ‘Holocaust’ who gives a shit,” he also replied to a deleted post.

While Captive Dreamer has claimed to be Jewish to rebuke claims of antisemitism, the person likely behind the account comes from a Christian family in British Columbia.

Advertisement

According to a review of Captive Dreamer’s posts, publicly available information, related social media accounts, and a payment processor receipt from Captive Dreamer’s Substack, the anonymous account is likely run by Geoffrey Martin, a graduate of the University of British Columbia, who has ties to Vancouver, Canada and Abbotsford, a city an hour east.

Martin did not respond to repeated requests for comment sent via email and direct message on X.

Anonymous white supremacist accounts have flourished on X after Musk purchased the social media platform in October 2022. Musk has repeatedly interacted with and boosted white nationalist and pro-Nazi accounts.

Advertisement

Captive Dreamer has more than 72,000 followers, making it one of the most popular accounts posting white nationalist content on X.

Unrecorded

Vance has his own ties to the white nationalist right, and his following of Captive Dreamer is in line with his penchant for pulling content from the far-right online swamp.

Numerous links to Martin and the account exist online.

Advertisement

Captive Dreamer is the latest in a series of accounts that the owner claimed were kicked off then-Twitter.

One of those prior accounts went by the name Russiancosmist, which is the URL of the Substack Captive Dreamer promotes in their bio, titled Dispatches from the Past.

The Substack, where Martin publishes translations of archival texts that include fascist, antisemitic, and national socialist literature, has more than 3,000 subscribers.

A photo of a wedding at Culzean Castle in the U.K. of the Martin family corresponds with a post from the now-banned Russiancosmist account.

Advertisement

“my brother got married in Ayrshire at Culzean a few years back, was a lovely place, very beautiful,” the November 2021 post reads. The Facebook post of the wedding is from 2017.

The Stripe account that bills subscribers for Captive Dreamer’s Substack includes a contact email that matches other online accounts that identify themselves as Geoff Martin, including a DropBox account that bears Martin’s full name.

There are also accounts with the same email that feature his first name, such as an eBay account shared by a poster on a fashion forum under the username geoffmartin17.

An account with that same username was also found on StyleForum, where it made posts that correspond with Martin’s background, including his association with Abbotsford and Vancouver.

Advertisement

The email itself is a reference to a song lyric from the band Thursday, of which Captive Dreamer recently posted about being a fan.

“Thursday was one of my all time favorites,” reads a post from Feb. 19.

The StyleForum account and the Captive Dreamer X account have both posted about playing guitar and working in the restaurant industry. Both accounts bemoaned Martin Luther King Jr. being both a communist and an adulterer in the same breath.

While it’s unclear where Martin currently resides, Captive Dreamer has posted about his experiences in Vancouver, the Pacific Northwest, and the Washington state area.

Advertisement

The account posted about the University of British Columbia, where Martin graduated.

“Last time I was on UBC campus it was probably 80-90% non white. Bleak,” he wrote about his alma mater’s diversity.

He posted about being a Canadian with dual citizenship and shared a photo from a location on the highway from Abbotsford into Vancouver.

The Russiancosmist account, which used the handle “Martin” as its display name, also made posts about attending the University of British Columbia, about Abbotsford, and about being a dual citizen.

Advertisement

Captive Dreamer discussed reading in Greek and translating German texts, which corresponds with Martin’s background, winning an award for Greek translation in 2009 and graduating with a major in classics in 2012.

The account has a history of overt racism.

In January 2024, Captive Dreamer posted “Racism doesn’t exist. Blacks just aren’t smart enough to fly planes.” In December 2023, Captive Dreamer wrote, “I think it’s probably the fact that Arabs are low IQ and extremely low in impulse control.”

Deleted posts have an even harsher tone.

Advertisement

“I believe in Hitler,” reads one deleted Captive Dreamer post from June 14, 2024. “In National Socialism, in Total N****r death. They win [sic] about how I talk but that’s because I’m Aryan, confident, and i’m not a fucking MEXICAN F****t like they are.”

Captive Dreamer is not the only account linked to Martin that has embraced Aryan identity.

An old handle of the account, Stefangeorge77, which promoted the same Substack as Captive Dreamer, also featured a picture of Koresh as its profile picture and made admiring posts about Bronze Age Pervert, the pseudonymous identity of a far-right pro-eugenicist named Costin Vlad Alamariu, whom Captive Dreamer spoke with on a podcast.

“I believe in a white future,” Stefangeorge77 posted on Sept. 17, 2023. “An Aryan future. A future where my children will make Indian Bronson shine our shoes. Where brown people can’t secure a line of credit. Blacks pick cotton. We will win – this is what we fight for.”

Advertisement

Then, the account had just 4,000 followers. On it, the owner repeatedly used racial slurs for Indians and dubbed himself an outright white supremacist.

“I am a colonialist. I make no effort to hide this. I believe in world wide white supremacy,” an old post read.

Captive Dreamer, despite its ties to Nazi ideology, has used an alleged Jewish identity to cry victim while denying he is Jewish in other posts.

When asked about the contradiction between these posts via X, Captive Dreamer deleted a post describing himself as Anglo-Saxon.

Advertisement

But that may be more accurate as to who Captive Dreamer is.

Martin’s father is a Christian pastor who was just named president of Trinity Western University, a religious school that once asked its students to sign a pact refusing to engage in sexual relations outside of heterosexual marriage. It has repeatedly faced criticism for discriminating against the LGBTQ community.

Captive Dreamer posts similar content, casually calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a “homo” and saying he only sees LGBTQ flags at homes that look like “crack shacks.”

Prior to Musk’s X takeover, Captive Dreamer said his accounts were repeatedly banned, likely for the same rhetoric he tosses around today.

Advertisement

Under Musk’s ownership, which Captive Dreamer described as “a Godsend,” the Nazi-adjacent poster has the ear of the tech CEO and the follow of the vice president.

And no risk of getting booted again when he deems Jewish survivors of Auschwitz “pathetic losers.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



