Fox News host Brian Kilmeade offers a solution to the unhoused: “Just kill ’em”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has been facing backlash after suggesting mentally ill homeless people should simply be killed if they don’t comply with government programs last week.

What did Brian Kilmeade say about people experiencing homelessness?

Kilmeade was having a heated discussion with “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsely Earhardt on Wednesday morning about Iryna Zarutska’s murder. Per video footage, the Ukrainian refugee was stabbed by a mentally ill homeless man, Decarlos Brown Jr., on a train in North Carolina in late August.

“Billions of dollars to mental health in the homeless population. A lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary,” Jones said. “You can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we’re going to give you, or you decide that you’re going to be locked up in jail. That’s the way that it has to be now.”

“Or involuntary lethal injection, or something,” Kilmeade added. “Just kill ’em.”

The backlash—and an obligatory apology

It’s been a busy week, so Kilmeade’s remarks largely flew under the radar for a few days. Eventually, there was some level of backlash and outrage as the clip circulated online, and the host was forced to make an apology.

Today would be a good day for Fox News Brian Kilmeade to RESIGN.



Who’s with me? 🙋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GUkfKDNDsV — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 13, 2025

After explaining the context of what he said, Kilmeade added, “During that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

A double standard in free speech

Kilmeade’s appalling remark comes at a particularly interesting time. Conservatives have been thirsting for the blood of anyone who dares to suggest the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk was anything less than a saint, creating lists and databases of anyone who has spoken about him in a less-than-positive light (or sometimes even just shared his own quotes) and calling employers to try to get people fired.

And it worked in the case of former MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd, whose comments on-air shortly after Kirk was shot led to his firing.

“I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. I think that’s the environment we’re in,” he said. “You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

There was already a clear double standard at play, but Kilmeade’s ability to effectively call for the execution of homeless people on Fox the same day with zero repercussions served as a particularly timely method of highlighting what’s currently considered acceptable and what’s written off as inexcusable and intolerable.

Mathew Dowd lost his gig at MSNBC for pointing out that Charlie Kirk had engaged in hate speech.



Meanwhile, Brian Kilmeade, openly suggests that we should euthanize the homeless and there’s zero outrage or repercussions.

pic.twitter.com/s4mX029193 — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 13, 2025

If you can fire Matthew Dowd for telling the truth, you can fire Brian Kilmeade.pic.twitter.com/a7QtLQrWwB — Evan (@daviddunn177) September 14, 2025

Dozens of private peoplenwith zero influence have lost their jobs for saying Charlie Kirk was a bigot, but this guy said that all homeless people should be killed on the nation’s biggest show and he gets away with a shitty apology https://t.co/1WwNSvaI2j — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanz.bsky.social) (@jordanzakarin) September 14, 2025

The negative reactions keep coming

Kilmeade’s initial comments were repulsive, and the frustration over the likelihood that he will face zero real consequences for using his platform to make them has been on display as both the original clip and his half-hearted apology continue to circulate.

Brian Kilmeade proclaims to be a Roman Catholic. The church not only doesn’t believe in the death penalty, it certainly does not believe in murdering mentally disabled homeless people. Kilmeade needs to spend a long time in confession. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 13, 2025

Brian Kilmeade just issued an apology for his callous statement on Wednesday that homeless mentally ill people should be euthanized. In his apology he uses the term “they” multiple times. He’s admitting he spoke of a collective group of people not one individual. pic.twitter.com/893xZjvjaY — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 14, 2025

Your apology is hollow and you should be fired. There are over 30,000 homeless veterans and you are advocating for them to die by lethal injection.



Why didn’t you also apologize on your other profile? pic.twitter.com/nDz1OiAOpR — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) September 14, 2025

Calling for the extermination of an entire group of people isn’t absolved by a lame ass attempt at an apology.

Kilmeade needs to be out of a job. https://t.co/g41aTLAgQ8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 14, 2025

His comments were made Wednesday



The apology was three days later? Four? Only after he was caught?@kilmeade has been saying hateful, incendiary, unforgivable things on the same show since 1998@foxnews did nothing about this, or him



Verdict? Phony apology. Phony person https://t.co/fKNdA159VO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 14, 2025

We shouldn’t have to address this. It is so ethically & morally wrong the network should have immediately announced #Kilmeade had been fired or suspended until he received medical help from a mental health that specializes in whatever is wrong with him. https://t.co/xXeRqSxeTs — Tara Windwalker (@Tara_Windwalker) September 14, 2025

You can’t put a genie back in the bottle. @kilmeade said what he said because he believes what he said. That is grounds for a termination. pic.twitter.com/hfgwfGbLWQ — FloridaStateBoy (@BoyForida) September 15, 2025

Will Fox News take action? Don’t bet on it.

