Elon Musk keeps replying to a self-described Aryan who said he’s ‘very impressed’ by the Holocaust

A far-right account on X that has recently received a number of replies from Elon Musk is having his old pro-Nazi posts flagged.
The drama began on Sunday when left-wing X user “evan loves worf” noted that Musk had shared a post from @iamyesyouareno, an account with over 368,000 followers that regularly shares racist content.
“Elon is retweeting a Nazi … because he will believe anything a Nazi says,” evan loves worf wrote, sharing a meme iamyesyouareno posted about the media criticizing White people.
The accusation got nearly 5,000 retweets.
Musk’s promotion of the account was not a one-off; he replied to the account eight times in the past month, not counting retweets
On Aug. 28, Musk replied “Wow” to a post from iamyesyouareno where he suggested that crime increased in Ireland over the past 20 years due to migrants.
In another response, on Aug. 20, Musk sent two exclamation points to iamyesyourareno after he shared a story about a 17-year-old girl who was prosecuted for carrying and using illegal pepper spray against a male attacker in Denmark.
The story, which claimed the attack happened near a “migrant asylum center,” had been written eight years earlier.
“Elon doesn’t just occasionally reply to Nazis, he’s literally a Nazi’s reply guy,” wrote one user.
On Wednesday, the incident gained even more attention when iamyesyouareno responded by downplaying the charge of “Nazism.”
“Observing reality equals nazism. Lol, lmao,” they replied. “Cry harder.”
But users quickly flooded iamyesyouareno’s replies with screenshots of his own posts, many of which portrayed both Nazis and Adolf Hitler in a positive light.
“Here’s you saying the Nazis were right you piece of shit,” evan loves worf said, sharing a post where iamyesyouareno quoted George Patton about defeating “the wrong enemy” in World War 2.
In another example, evan loves worf shared multiple posts regarding iamyesyouareno’s views towards Jews, which included his belief that they must be “defeated” after making a (now deleted) reference to the Jewish Question.
“The guy Elon is replying to is a literal Nazi. Here’s him talking about the ‘Jewish question’ yesterday,” evan loves worf added. “Elon doesn’t mind this of course because he is also a Nazi.”
Others joined in, highlighting even more of iamyesyouareno’s previous remarks, including Holocaust denial jokes. In another post, though, he said that the Holocaust did happen and he was “very impressed” by the Holocaust’s numbers.
iamyesyouareno has also repeatedly referred to himself as being “Aryan” with “blue eyes,” said the media is owned by “Jews,” and cheered Hitler’s birthday on the site.
In another tweet, when asked “What comes after N?” iamyesyouareno replied “I,” a not-so-subtle reference to a racial slur.
But this kind of outcry is unlikely to deter Musk.
Since taking over the platform, Musk’s purported support of free speech has led to an increase in extremist content.
Under Musk, multiple users with the N-word in their handles have also been allowed to pay for subscriptions, ensuring their content is seen by a wider audience.
