A far-right account on X that has recently received a number of replies from Elon Musk is having his old pro-Nazi posts flagged.

The drama began on Sunday when left-wing X user “evan loves worf” noted that Musk had shared a post from @iamyesyouareno, an account with over 368,000 followers that regularly shares racist content.

“Elon is retweeting a Nazi … because he will believe anything a Nazi says,” evan loves worf wrote, sharing a meme iamyesyouareno posted about the media criticizing White people.

Elon is retweeting a Nazi who is lying because he will believe anything a Nazi says because he is also a Nazi pic.twitter.com/nvbNdET9vw — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 25, 2024

The accusation got nearly 5,000 retweets.

Musk’s promotion of the account was not a one-off; he replied to the account eight times in the past month, not counting retweets

On Aug. 28, Musk replied “Wow” to a post from iamyesyouareno where he suggested that crime increased in Ireland over the past 20 years due to migrants.

In another response, on Aug. 20, Musk sent two exclamation points to iamyesyourareno after he shared a story about a 17-year-old girl who was prosecuted for carrying and using illegal pepper spray against a male attacker in Denmark.

The story, which claimed the attack happened near a “migrant asylum center,” had been written eight years earlier.

“Elon doesn’t just occasionally reply to Nazis, he’s literally a Nazi’s reply guy,” wrote one user.

Elon doesn't just occasionally reply to Nazis, he's literally a Nazi's reply guy. These are all from the last week. It's not an accident. https://t.co/OAHUKspBpb pic.twitter.com/tXaqHb8b5W — ACABylon Bee (@ACABylonBee) August 28, 2024

On Wednesday, the incident gained even more attention when iamyesyouareno responded by downplaying the charge of “Nazism.”

“Observing reality equals nazism. Lol, lmao,” they replied. “Cry harder.”

Observing reality equals nazism. Lol, lmao.



Cry harder. pic.twitter.com/5vsSPwQGxm — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 28, 2024

But users quickly flooded iamyesyouareno’s replies with screenshots of his own posts, many of which portrayed both Nazis and Adolf Hitler in a positive light.

“Here’s you saying the Nazis were right you piece of shit,” evan loves worf said, sharing a post where iamyesyouareno quoted George Patton about defeating “the wrong enemy” in World War 2.

Here’s you saying the Nazis were right you piece of shit https://t.co/3Qf2O6ujDa pic.twitter.com/pnN2JRtOWq — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 28, 2024

In another example, evan loves worf shared multiple posts regarding iamyesyouareno’s views towards Jews, which included his belief that they must be “defeated” after making a (now deleted) reference to the Jewish Question.

To become the enemy they fear us to be.



That’s how we defeat them.



To become a majority too. — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 27, 2024

“The guy Elon is replying to is a literal Nazi. Here’s him talking about the ‘Jewish question’ yesterday,” evan loves worf added. “Elon doesn’t mind this of course because he is also a Nazi.”

The guy Elon is replying to is a literal Nazi. Here’s him talking about the “Jewish question” yesterday. Elon doesn’t mind this of course because he is also a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/6QgBjxCgKq — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 28, 2024

Others joined in, highlighting even more of iamyesyouareno’s previous remarks, including Holocaust denial jokes. In another post, though, he said that the Holocaust did happen and he was “very impressed” by the Holocaust’s numbers.

iamyesyouareno has also repeatedly referred to himself as being “Aryan” with “blue eyes,” said the media is owned by “Jews,” and cheered Hitler’s birthday on the site.

In another tweet, when asked “What comes after N?” iamyesyouareno replied “I,” a not-so-subtle reference to a racial slur.

But this kind of outcry is unlikely to deter Musk.

Since taking over the platform, Musk’s purported support of free speech has led to an increase in extremist content.

Under Musk, multiple users with the N-word in their handles have also been allowed to pay for subscriptions, ensuring their content is seen by a wider audience.

