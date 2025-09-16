Undercover activist exposes violent rhetoric at a Charlie Kirk vigil, says TikTok banned her

An online activist says TikTok banned her for posting videos from her undercover operation at a local vigil for Charlie Kirk. The footage remains up on her alternate account and on Instagram, where right-wing users are attacking her as she goes viral on both platforms.

The death of the far-right commentator and Turning Point USA founder has been highly politicized, including a campaign to dox and get those speaking out about Kirk’s violent and bigoted rhetoric fired from their jobs.

Undercover at a Florida vigil for Charlie Kirk

Progressive activist and digital creator Twig has posted at least 22 videos about the Kirk vigil on her backup TikTok account, plus more on Instagram, starting on Friday. She says TikTok banned her original account after she first posted her videos, though no specific reason has yet been given for the suspension.

Fans of Charlie Kirk, who toured U.S. college campuses to spread right-wing messages under the tagline “prove me wrong,” held vigils across the nation over the weekend following his shooting death on Sept. 10, 2025. Twig attended one such vigil in disguise in Northeast Florida, saying she went to observe and record, not to instigate anything.

“I want to know what the local reaction is,” she said in a pre-vigil video. “I want to know what rhetoric is going to be spread at these in-person, local localized events that are near me.”

According to the video description, Kirk fans have sent Twig death threats, doxxed her, and attempted to get her fired (only to find out that she’s unemployed).

In a video recorded after the vigil, she described witnessing alarming speeches targeting marginalized groups that appear to have no connection at all to the shooting.

“It was filled with divisive rhetoric,” she reported. “They targeted Islamic people. They targeted transgender people. They targeted anyone who was not a Christian.”

“We had a public official say that during his work day, he would watch Turning Point USA,” she added. “Under the taxpayers’ dime.”

According to Twig, a priest who spoke, pushed false statistics about trans people. This could be part of a larger right-wing campaign to paint this entire group as unstable, dangerous, and prone to gun violence despite all evidence to the contrary.

“We have to be militant as a Christian”

On her backup TikTok account, each of Twig’s undercover videos has gained over 10,000 views, with some approaching 100,000. Multiple posts do indeed display violent and bigoted rhetoric from speakers on stage.

“We have to be militant as a Christian,” one speaker said. “In the old days, we used to sing a song, ‘I’m on the battlefield for the Lord.’”

In another video, Jacksonville city council member Rory Diamond compared the Kirk shooting to 9/11.

“Twenty-four years ago today, we will remember, we were attacked by radical Islamic terrorists,” he said. “And we woke up that day, it was a normal Tuesday. We went to bed that day with our world shaken.”

“I don’t know about you, but I haven’t felt that way again since yesterday.”

Many conservative figures placed the blame for Kirk’s death on the left before authorities released any information on a person of interest in the case. Without knowing that the man who would turn himself in had Trump-supporting parents and engaged with groyper memes online, they demanded that the left “turn down” their rhetoric about the right.

Meanwhile, others launched a website dedicated to doxxing those who had anything negative to say about Kirk after he died, and multiple people have been fired for social media posts since. This includes Black Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah.

The American Reichstag fire

The rhetoric from the right continues to alarm free speech advocates and vulnerable populations. One far-right personality who has over 18,000 followers on X, Matt Forney, called the shooting the “American Reichstag fire.”

It’s unclear just how self-aware Forney is on this subject. The Reichstag fire was an infamous act of arson in Nazi Germany that Adolf Hitler used as an excuse to begin his brutal repression of the left. Following Kirk’s death, President Donald Trump vowed to target left-wing organizations.

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country,” he said in an Oval Office address.

On Twig’s social media posts, right-wing commenters continued the divisive rhetoric the activist mentioned.

“I love it how the left are the only ones killing people are your comment sections says YOU’RE the one who needs to be safe,” wrote @c_et.hart on Instagram.

Most acts of political violence in the U.S. have come from the right.

“You’re unbelievably sick,” said @all_the_goodusernamesaretaken.

