Eric Trump’s “second son” remark about Charlie Kirk was the easiest layup for jokes

Eric Trump tried to honor Charlie Kirk on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, but instead became the punchline. While discussing the slain Turning Point USA founder, Eric said Kirk had been like a “second son” to his father, President Donald Trump.

That slip played directly into a long-running gag that the former president doesn’t care much for his real second son, and the internet quickly ran with it.

Donald Trump’s second son

Eric Trump was on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday to talk about the shooting death of Turning Point USA founder and far-right personality Charlie Kirk. The late pundit and his organization helped push young men to the right and toward the MAGA camp by touring college campuses and has been credited with tipping the electoral scales in Trump’s favor twice.

Naturally, Kirk and Donald Trump spent some time together. We didn’t know until now, however, just how close those two got.

“He became … probably a second son to my father,” said Eric.

“He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person.”

Donald Trump has three sons, of whom Eric is the second, following Donald Trump Jr. Eric probably meant that Kirk was like another son to his father, but this slip-up revived a long-running joke around the president’s feelings towards the youngest of his first wife’s children.

Poor Barron doesn’t even seem to make it into the equation.

“Demoted to stepson by Charlie Kirk”

Critics of the Trumps, perhaps frustrated by their inability to joke about Kirk for fear of getting doxxed and fired, jumped at the easy bait. Dunking on Eric Trump is a bit like dunking on the Generals, but it’s still entertainment.

Comedian Mike Drucker got over 1.2 million views on X by asking “uh aren’t *you* his second son?”

“What do you mean ‘like a second son’ Eric?” wrote @White_Janissary. “Donald Trump already has a second son! It’s you!”

“Demoted to stepson by Charlie Kirk,” cracked @canderaid.

“Genuinely curious who Eric thinks is the first son,” said @dropkick_murray. “It’s probably Jared.”

“Bro’s not even the sidekick in his own head,” joked @NotoriusBFD.

Some doubted that Donald considered Kirk to be part of the family at all, seeing as he skipped the memorial service.

“Just like he ignores his regular sons, he went to golf instead of Charlie’s memorial lol,” wrote @R_Cap7.

Meanwhile, @lvhothead2483 posted footage of Donald dancing on September 10.

“Trump grieving on the day Kirk died,” he wrote.

