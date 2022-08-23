Why conspiracy theorists think actress Anne Heche was murdered

One Dumb Conspiracy is a weekly column that debunks the mostly wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web and runs on Mondays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Conspiracy theorists are convinced that Hollywood actress Anne Heche was murdered due to her alleged attempts to expose child trafficking. But the claim is easily debunked by the actual facts of the case.

Heche, the Daytime Emmy-winner who starred opposite Harrison Ford in the 1998 hit film Six Days Seven Nights, was pronounced dead earlier this month just days after her vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles home and burst into flames.

Despite the actress’s death being ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County Coroner, conspiracy theorists claim that her passing was not only intentional but linked to her work on a film for the Lifetime Network known as Girl in Room 13.

In a video circulating across Instagram, allegations are made that the film is based around the life of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Popular actress Anne Heche was alive and tried to escape body bag after fiery crash,” text on the video states. “She was later pronounced de*d she was currently working on movie titled ‘The Girl in Room 13’ about the Jeffrey Epstein ring.”

Not only that, a caption under the video asserted that Heche was murdered in an “Illumanti hit.”

The claim also went viral on Twitter, where users questioned the actress’s death.

“Another one offed for getting too close to the truth,” one user wrote.

The actress, according to a second Twitter user, may have been murdered due to uncovering unflattering information about Epstein’s human trafficking.

In reality, none of the claims are true. For starters, the film Heche starred in has nothing to do with Epstein.

Although the film surrounds a woman being kidnapped and held captive in a hotel room as part of a human trafficking plot, no character in the film resembles Epstein. The Lifetime Network has also stated that its film is entirely unrelated to the deceased pedophile.

The claim also makes little sense given that the film is still set to be released in September despite Heche’s untimely passing.

Although some of the posts have since been removed, others remain.

Heche is just one of countless celebrities whose tragic deaths have been tied to false claims by conspiracy theorists online. Many other celebrity deaths have been falsely blamed on the COVID vaccine in recent months as well.

Why it matters

Such instances show how tragic events can quickly be manipulated.

Celebrity deaths or injuries almost always lead to conspiracy theories online. Internet users should be cautious about claims being made in the wake of high-profile deaths.

