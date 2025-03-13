Advertisement
Culture

Reader’s insistence it’s ‘weird’ not to imagine yourself as the main character in every book sparks heated debate

‘Bro not everything is about you.’

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
3 panel image of a person explaining.

Chronically online readers got into a heated debate this week over whether it’s normal to view yourself as the protagonist of every book you read.

Featured Video

The conversation kicked off on Monday when @wildflowerskys tweeted, “Hold UP people self insert while reading books?? book boyfriends don’t just mean the dudes you like best?!”

self-insert main character
@wildflowerskys/X

What is a ‘book boyfriend?’

For those unfamiliar with the term, a “book boyfriend” is essentially a fictional male character from a book—often in the romance genre—who the reader develops a crush on. 

Advertisement

Having crushes on fictional characters isn’t a new phenomenon. But as romance novels have been trending more and more towards being told from a first-person perspective (or dual first-person perspective, alternating between the two main characters), the framing of those crushes has sometimes shifted. Specifically, there’s also been a rising trend on BookTok in which some readers are essentially imagining themselves as the female protagonist. 

That in and of itself isn’t new either. In fan fiction, the genre is referred to as “self-insert” stories, where protagonists are intentionally written largely as a blank slate so that readers can pretend the story is about them.

But the key word to remember here is “intentionally.” And so the discourse begins.

Do most readers ‘self-insert’ into stories?

As the conversation surrounding @wildflowerskys’ tweet grew, a bewildered reader chimed in with a response that left a lot of people cringing at the state of literacy.

Advertisement

“This is such a weird take cause wym??? U don’t see yourself as the main character?” @AphroditeGF wrote. “Like, why would u picture the main character as someone other than yourself?”

self-insert main character
@AphroditeGF/X

This method of reading isn’t necessarily wrong, exactly. Books are designed to stimulate the imagination, and it’s not anyone’s job to put constraints on how individual readers experience the stories with which they’re engaging. 

But most fiction ultimately does aim to create distinct, defined characters—not empty vessels for the reader to project onto. So for anyone to assume that self-insertion is the norm and that reading about characters’ adventures as if they are, in fact, happening to people outside of yourself is somehow “weird” is a wild take.

Advertisement

Main character self-insert discourse

The “every main character is me” perspective clearly strikes a nerve with a lot of avid readers, particularly within the context of assuming that’s how stories are meant to be read. As a result, the pushback was swift and also dove into broader concerns surrounding reading trends, empathy, and even racism.

self-insert main character
@tropotropotropo/X
self-insert main character
@tropotropotropo/X
Advertisement
self-insert main character
@tropotropotropo/X
self-insert main character
@danny___puppy/X
Advertisement
self-insert main character
@souaprotector/X
self-insert main character
@souaprotector/X
self-insert main character
@souaprotector/X
Advertisement
self-insert main character
@filled_popcorn/X

Reading fiction has long been considered a wonderful way to explore perspectives and experiences outside of our own. Although research into the connection between reading and empathy hasn’t gone on for too long, those studies frequently come to the same conclusion: reading shifts people’s attitudes towards others in a positive direction, particularly regarding marginalized groups.

Will that hold true if someone only reads books that allow them to imagine themselves in place of the protagonist? Well, why would it? And what broader repercussions might this have on media interpretation and literacy?

Advertisement
self-insert main character
@golden_gryphao3/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Books BookTok
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot