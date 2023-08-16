‘Warrior Nun’ will continue as a movie trilogy, says producer

Unlike most TV renewal campaigns, Warrior Nun fans actually succeeded in reviving their show. Showrunner Simon Barry confirmed in June that the YA fantasy drama will return, and now exec producer Dean English has revealed plans for a movie trilogy.

Sharing the news via the Warrior Nun Saved fansite, English wrote, “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures.” However, he can’t discuss details regarding the cast or writing team due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Fans are now joking about dressing up as nuns to see the trilogy in theaters—although it seems more likely that this would be a streaming-only release. (Warrior Nun’s first two seasons came out on Netflix, but unlike Netflix’s single-episode Sense8 revival, this show is expected to find a new home elsewhere.)

But despite this announcement—and accompanying news stories in publications like the L.A. Times and The Hollywood Reporter—there’s some dissent around whether this movie trilogy is officially in the works.

The strikes obviously prevent any negotiations with actors or writers. And Warrior Nun writer/consulting producer Amy Berg (who confirmed the earlier renewal news in June) tweeted that “there are currently no deals in place with anyone who was involved in making the show.”

I’ve not been approached about participating in the movies or any #WarriorNun universe project and as far as I’m aware there are currently no deals in place with anyone who was involved in making the show.



If that changes, I’m sure you’ll hear about it. :) — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) August 16, 2023

Based on the information at hand, it sounds like this movie trilogy isn’t necessarily in the bag. Warrior Nun is still expected to return, but fans will have to wait until after the strikes for more conclusive updates.