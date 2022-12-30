Chipotle worker with caption ''can i get a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies with a side of sour cream and vinaigrette'' (l) Chipotle worker making food (c) Chipotle worker with caption ''can i get a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies with a side of sour cream and vinaigrette'' (r)

‘PLEASE STOP’: Chipotle worker urges customers to quit ordering quesadilla ‘hack’

'It doesn't even taste like a Philly cheesesteak.'

Posted on Dec 30, 2022

TikTok helped popularize a Chipotle “food hack” that supposedly transforms a steak quesadilla into a Philly cheesesteak quesadilla. But now, on the heels of a Daily Dot report that Chipotle won’t let customers request the hack, a creator is insinuating that the hack is making Chipotle employees miserable.

The video—which has garnered nearly 1 million views in a day—is by @picklequeenforevs. The short clip shows a woman in a Chipotle apron lip syncing to a mashup of Skyler from Breaking Bad repeatedly saying, “Shut up!” The onscreen caption reads, “Can I get a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies with a side of sour cream and [vinaigrette]?”

The full force of the complaint comes in the TikTok’s description, which starts with “WORST CHIPOTLE SHIFT OF MY LIFE,” suggesting the creator is a Chipotle employee who endured one too many requests for the hack.

WORST CHIPOTLE SHIFT OF MY LIFE it doesnt even taste like a philly cheesesteak guys the cheese doesnt melt all the way either PLEASE STOP #chipotle #fyp #chipotlehack

“It doesn’t even taste like a Philly cheesesteak, guys,” the caption continues. “The cheese doesn’t melt all the way either.”

It concludes, “PLEASE STOP.”

Chipotle workers and fans alike flooded the comments with similar tales of a sudden influx of people ordering the so-called food hack.

“It’s going crazy. I went to Chipotle last night and they were out of shredded cheese and fajita veggies,” wrote one.

“Like fr,” a purported Chipotle employee commented. “The amount of people ordering it is annoying, we’re running out of vinaigrette within the first 4 hours.”

Several suggested that people go to restaurants that actually serve the real thing. “I don’t work at Chipotle but for the love of God its not a Philly cheesesteak—just go get a real one,” said one.

The post also attracted concerned commenters wondering if they should order the hack after all.

“I’m mean but can I get it,” one asked.

The creator responded, “No, you can definitely get it, I would never refuse to make something for someone and it’s honestly not that difficult.”

Another then asked, “Then why are u complaining?”

The creator replied, “Because I’m allowed to complain? I’ve stated multiple times in the comments that idc what you order, I was just annoyed after getting 23 quesadilla orders as opposed to the usual three.”

In another comment thread, the creator confessed that she’s never tried the quesadilla in question, but advised everyone curious about the hack, “If you get it, I would try it without adding the extra cheese, so that way it’s melted enough and you don’t have the cold pieces of cheese.”

Creator @blockkeisha featured the video in a TikTok addressing the situation. That creator addressed Chipotle directly, stating, “It is alarming, the number of people that are in my comment section of my quesadilla video telling you that you just won’t allow them to add fajita vegetables to their quesadillas.”

She added, “Like, give the people what they want.”

#chipotle #veggies #quesadilla #chipotlehacks #keitheats #msfrost

The Daily Dot has reached out to @picklequeenforevs for comment.

*First Published: Dec 30, 2022, 11:05 am CST

