‘We didn’t know any better, we’re Canadian’: TikToker calls out ‘DaVinky’ twins for stealing her content

Remember the Voros twins, who went viral for the way they said DaVinci and then became the “DaVinky” twins? They’ve been called out for lifting at least three TikToks from another creator.

Earlier this month, Marie Pax noticed that one of her TikToks from Aug. 10 about writing the “song of the summer” was copied by Chris and Patrick Voros, who have more than 2.8 million followers on TikTok. They didn’t credit Pax, who has more than 77,000 followers, and the duo brazenly used the fake sheet music she created for the video.

Pax added that they were mutuals before the incident (she’s now blocked) and that the Voros twins previously stole another TikTok of hers back in January. She posted their interaction after she messaged them about it. The pair apologized for not giving credit and said they don’t get paid for their TikToks, because there’s no Creator Fund in Canada (yet). But they definitely make money from sponsorships, appearances, and Cameos.

In another video, Pax claims she discovered they “actually stole three” of her TikToks, the third being a video about the Mona Lisa that Pax posted first, though the Voros twins’ version got much more engagement. They also apparently deleted their comment apologizing to Pax.

“I feel like them paraphrasing the same apology as before means they’re probably not very sorry,” one commenter said.

Others wondered how many creators they’ve stolen from, and a search of TikTok reveals others with similar claims.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pax via Instagram DM and the Voros twins via email for comment.

Update 3:52pm CT, Aug. 26: Pax tells the Daily Dot that after the twins “deleted their comment apologizing, they pretty much went radio silent about it.”

She adds that they’ve also deleted TikTok comments about it and are hiding replies on Twitter. “I assume they’re trying to not bring attention to it to their own fanbase.”

