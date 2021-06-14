Inside vore’s misunderstood, thriving fetish community

A conversation with a key genre moderator.

Matt Silverman 

Matt Silverman

Internet Culture

Published Jun 14, 2021   Updated Jun 14, 2021, 1:30 pm CDT

We often refer to attractive people as “snacks” and talk about “eating someone up.” But vore enthusiasts take those feelings to the next level. The fetish is about consuming others or being consumed, but it’s completely fantastical of course—no one is harmed in the making of vore content or roleplay.

This week on 2 GIRLS 1 PODCAST, Alli and Jen talk with Carter, a moderator of the subreddit r/vore about the elaborate art created by the community, the discovery of his own feelings for the fetish, and why this kink is often misunderstood.

Listen to episode 175 of #2G1P here:

Or subscribe on Apple PodcastsStitcherSpotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts!

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 14, 2021, 12:37 pm CDT

Matt Silverman

Matt Silverman is the director of video and producer of 2 Girls 1 Podcast at the Daily Dot. He has been making internet shows and viral videos for nearly a decade, and has directed top talent including John Oliver, Kevin Bacon, Kate McKinnon, Alton Brown, and the Sesame Street Muppets. Silverman is also the creator of FREE DAD VIDEOS, a comedy and music channel with his young children.

Matt Silverman