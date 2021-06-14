Inside vore’s misunderstood, thriving fetish community

We often refer to attractive people as “snacks” and talk about “eating someone up.” But vore enthusiasts take those feelings to the next level. The fetish is about consuming others or being consumed, but it’s completely fantastical of course—no one is harmed in the making of vore content or roleplay.

This week on 2 GIRLS 1 PODCAST, Alli and Jen talk with Carter, a moderator of the subreddit r/vore about the elaborate art created by the community, the discovery of his own feelings for the fetish, and why this kink is often misunderstood.

