How 5 different video editing software compare

Last week, Adobe announced that it is acquiring Frame.io, a startup that makes video collaboration software. This move brings in yet another tool to streamline video creation in Adobe Creative Cloud.

Featured Video Hide

Inspired by this news, we did a roundup of what people are saying online about the “best” video editing software. There are so many to choose from, but here are my takes on five software that have shown up over and over again, all of which I’ve used personally.

Advertisement Hide

With so many choices, I’ve found it’s great to ask yourself questions about what you need for the projects you’re working on. How much money do you want to spend? How experienced are you? What features do you need? Can you try before you buy?

There is no best software, only the best for you.

If you have any questions about video editing software, or would like to share editing advice, please reach out to [email protected] for a chance to get featured in an upcoming newsletter.