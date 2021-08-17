A man talking to two women.

‘I would’ve thrown hands’: TikTok shows train passengers ridiculing man who slut-shamed woman

The passengers couldn't believe the guy's comments.

Slut-shaming is as old as the hills but women, and men, are increasingly unwilling to put up with it, as TikToker @amanda.paige17’s viral video demonstrates, showing half a train car getting up to defend a woman from unwanted comments.

@amanda.paige17

Not this man thinking he can make a nasty comment to my friend and get away with it #metsgame #mets #longisland #fight #StyleSnap #fyp

♬ Take Me Out to the Ball Game – Subatomic Studios
The video, which was posted a couple of days ago, kicks in once the confrontation is already going on, opening with the man shouting, “how does it make me creepy that she was dressed like a whore?”

He's the clear example of all men
tiktok

Several passengers, seemingly including the victim herself, surge forward at this point to give the man a piece of their mind. Behind them, others, including the person wielding the camera, are engaged but hanging back, displaying a mixture of shock, mocker, and outrage at the man in orange as he continues yelling and berating the woman for the crime of having breasts in public.

The way everyone jumped up SO FAST
Sarina Kurrimbukus/tiktok
the way there were a obout 7 or 8 people that stood up in defence of your friend. I trust you all
Sarina Kurrimbukus/tiktok
The drink... stayed in that girls hand? She has more self control than I
Sarina Kurrimbukus/tiktok
Unwilling to take the L and back down, however, the man continues to justify his behaviour, with the absurd pair of statements that “maybe you shouldn’t go bouncing your boobs around” and “if you don’t want your boobs to bounce don’t bounce them.”

Not loser men blaming someone else for their actions
Stephanie Julia/tiktok
I wouldn't thrown hands, y'all too patient with these people
Stephanie Julia/tiktok
The way he blamed her for his action ugh
Mikki B/ tiktok

The woman he appears to have targeted tells the camera “gravity makes the tits go up and down.” But, like many mansplaining slut-shamers before him, the man wasn’t letting his lack of information on how breasts actually work keep him from passing judgement on random women nearby.

men have nothing but the audacity
Mikki B/ tiktok
"don't bounce them" is this not a moving train?
r_eyyy/tiktok

Though some men in the comments felt the need to defend the man with no understanding of breasts and gravity, most people were just there to drag him, and stan for the women who were absolutely not having it from him.

Hell yeah that's THE friend group we should all want to be a part of
r_eyyy/tiktok
YESSS all those people who stood up for her I hope both sides of your pillow are cold
Hole.ofart/tiktok
THIS IS WHY YOU DON'T MESS WITH FEMALE METS FANS WE DON'T PLAY
Hole.ofart/tiktok
There was a special mention for their guy friend who, after seeing they had it well in hand, just stood there enjoying the show as they took the harasser apart. That’s how you show solidarity, right there.

The way the man stood up then realised the girls got it. I love everything about this video
Lilli Bug/tiktok
He was like "oh alright, guess I'll stick around for the show."
Lilli Bug/tiktok
But it seems like the orange-shirted misogynist got off lightly. Because the self-identified “crazy friend” of the group has apparently decided to stay home that night, and apparently she would have “ended up behind bars” if she’d tagged along with them.

I am the crazy friend and I'm so glad I decided not to go with you guys because I would of been behind bars
sam/tiktok

He should think on that next time he decides to insult a lady just getting on with her day. The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker and will update this story if she responds.

