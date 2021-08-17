‘I would’ve thrown hands’: TikTok shows train passengers ridiculing man who slut-shamed woman

Slut-shaming is as old as the hills but women, and men, are increasingly unwilling to put up with it, as TikToker @amanda.paige17’s viral video demonstrates, showing half a train car getting up to defend a woman from unwanted comments.

The video, which was posted a couple of days ago, kicks in once the confrontation is already going on, opening with the man shouting, “how does it make me creepy that she was dressed like a whore?”

Several passengers, seemingly including the victim herself, surge forward at this point to give the man a piece of their mind. Behind them, others, including the person wielding the camera, are engaged but hanging back, displaying a mixture of shock, mocker, and outrage at the man in orange as he continues yelling and berating the woman for the crime of having breasts in public.

Unwilling to take the L and back down, however, the man continues to justify his behaviour, with the absurd pair of statements that “maybe you shouldn’t go bouncing your boobs around” and “if you don’t want your boobs to bounce don’t bounce them.”

The woman he appears to have targeted tells the camera “gravity makes the tits go up and down.” But, like many mansplaining slut-shamers before him, the man wasn’t letting his lack of information on how breasts actually work keep him from passing judgement on random women nearby.

Though some men in the comments felt the need to defend the man with no understanding of breasts and gravity, most people were just there to drag him, and stan for the women who were absolutely not having it from him.

There was a special mention for their guy friend who, after seeing they had it well in hand, just stood there enjoying the show as they took the harasser apart. That’s how you show solidarity, right there.

But it seems like the orange-shirted misogynist got off lightly. Because the self-identified “crazy friend” of the group has apparently decided to stay home that night, and apparently she would have “ended up behind bars” if she’d tagged along with them.

He should think on that next time he decides to insult a lady just getting on with her day. The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker and will update this story if she responds.