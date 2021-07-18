TikTok/@snowmanprotector Brooke Sjoberg

‘They promised you ‘Hot n’ Ready’, not fresh’: Viral TikTok suggests Little Caesars uses DiGiorno pizzas

'They probably ran out of stuff.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Jul 18, 2021   Updated Jul 18, 2021, 8:23 am CDT

It’s not Little Caesars—it’s possibly DiGiorno.

Featured Video Hide

A viral TikTok video of a Little Caesars appearing to receive a delivery of DiGiorno frozen pizzas has people reiterating an adjusted version of the latter’s slogan, and questioning how much they really want a $5 carry-out deal.

Advertisement Hide

The video features a Little Caesars location which appears to be inside of a grocery store, before panning to a cart containing a box full of frozen DiGiorno pizzas. It has gained 547,000 likes on the platform.

@snowmanprotector

original uploaded on zune this from my iPhone 4 #fypシ #trending #featureme #featureme #followback #foryourpage

♬ International Super Spy (There’s One Thing You Can Expect from Me and That’s the Unexpected) – Madax

One commenter suggested this may be due to the shortage of ingredients, as many businesses face a shortage of common fast food items due to labor shortages.

Advertisement Hide

Other commenters who claim to work at the pizza chain have challenged the claim that a store was using DiGiorno pizzas to fill supply gaps.

“Guys I work at Little Caesars and we literally make our own pizza we start off with the dough from scratch,” A user named Sophia wrote. “They probably ran out of stuff.”

Advertisement Hide

Another user pointed out that customers are getting what they pay for with a “Hot n’ Ready” pizza. There’s no guarantee about freshness in the name at all.

Advertisement Hide

This user offered an alternative to the hypothesis that an ingredient shortage caused the strange situation shown in the video. They claim that Tyson’s recent recall has impacted Little Caesars because they buy their pizzas from the meat processor.

Advertisement Hide

The Daily Dot has reached out to Little Caesars regarding the video.

Top culture stories on the Dot

People are celebrating the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise with Vin Diesel ‘family’ memes
Brently, the TikToker who made an earnest plea for more friends, now has a whole crew
Thot Shit’ soundtracks Black creators’ TikTok strike

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 18, 2021, 8:19 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg