If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that real life can be surprisingly similar to a horror movie. Following in the footsteps of the people who found a secret apartment on the other side of a bathroom mirror and introduced us to an abandoned ghost town, a new TikToker claims she found the outline of a dead body under her carpet.

TikToker @dontbeanashole went viral thanks to a video where she peels away part of her carpet, revealing what looks like a crime scene outline of a body on the floorboards. “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone died in my new house,” she says, seemingly revealing that she was already aware a previous tenant died in the house. “But imagine my surprise when I ripped up the floor and found this.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@dontbeanashhole/video/6972194055870516486

Written in black Sharpie, the outline is accompanied by a date (01/19/2018) and a case file number. In a later TikTok, she sprays some hydrogen peroxide on the floor to “test” whether a discolored part of the floorboards is actually a bloodstain. The hydrogen peroxide begins to bubble on the stained part of the floor, but we should note that this isn’t actually a reliable test for blood. Hydrogen peroxide bubbles when it comes into contact with catalase, an enzyme that’s already present in most living organisms.

This is a creepy thing to find in your house, but it’s highly unlikely to be real evidence of a crime scene. While chalk outlines are a popular trope in classic movies and TV, this definitely isn’t common practice among modern police. In fact, drawing an outline around a body would contaminate the crime scene. These days, investigators mark out important parts of a crime scene by planting little flags or labels and then taking photos of where everything was located. So the outline this TikToker found in her apartment is probably a hoax or prank made by the previous occupants.

H/T Mirror