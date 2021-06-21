Hardwood floors and carpet liner with caption "I wasn't bothered knowing someone died in my new house, but imagine my surprise when I ripped up the floor and found this." (l) a marker outline of a body on a wood floor (c) "01/19/2018 Case#091101" written on floor with caption "Okay, but this is actually a little creepy..."

TikToker finds outline of ‘dead body’ with case number under carpet

The TikToker notes she was already aware a previous tenant died in the house.

Published Jun 21, 2021

If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that real life can be surprisingly similar to a horror movie. Following in the footsteps of the people who found a secret apartment on the other side of a bathroom mirror and introduced us to an abandoned ghost town, a new TikToker claims she found the outline of a dead body under her carpet.

TikToker @dontbeanashole went viral thanks to a video where she peels away part of her carpet, revealing what looks like a crime scene outline of a body on the floorboards. “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone died in my new house,” she says, seemingly revealing that she was already aware a previous tenant died in the house. “But imagine my surprise when I ripped up the floor and found this.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@dontbeanashhole/video/6972194055870516486

Written in black Sharpie, the outline is accompanied by a date (01/19/2018) and a case file number. In a later TikTok, she sprays some hydrogen peroxide on the floor to “test” whether a discolored part of the floorboards is actually a bloodstain. The hydrogen peroxide begins to bubble on the stained part of the floor, but we should note that this isn’t actually a reliable test for blood. Hydrogen peroxide bubbles when it comes into contact with catalase, an enzyme that’s already present in most living organisms.

@dontbeanashhole

Reply to @jordyneverett1 You asked for it.. what do you think? 😳 #newhouse #28XTREMES

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

This is a creepy thing to find in your house, but it’s highly unlikely to be real evidence of a crime scene. While chalk outlines are a popular trope in classic movies and TV, this definitely isn’t common practice among modern police. In fact, drawing an outline around a body would contaminate the crime scene. These days, investigators mark out important parts of a crime scene by planting little flags or labels and then taking photos of where everything was located. So the outline this TikToker found in her apartment is probably a hoax or prank made by the previous occupants.

H/T Mirror

*First Published: Jun 21, 2021, 8:13 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

