Movie release dates are pushed up, pushed back, or removed from schedules all the time for a wide variety of reasons, but only Nintendo’s announcement about the animated Super Mario Bros. movie it’s making with Illumination could inspire a copypasta meme.

Earlier this week, Nintendo’s game director Shigeru Miyamoto took to Nintendo’s official channels to announce that Super Mario Bros.—which controversially has Chris Pratt voicing Nintendo’s most famous character—would be pushed back four months from its original Dec. 21 release date. As Deadline reported, the delay seems to be more of a strategic move in terms of when it’s releasing the film.

“This is Miyamoto,” he said. “After consulting with [Chris Meledandri], my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.”

It’s a more personal statement than we’re used to seeing when it comes to something like a delay.

It initially led some people to question whether or not the statement was real at first, even though it came from Nintendo’s official English-language Twitter account.

"This is Miyamoto." Yeah, good one you almost got m–



Oh, there's a checkmark. 👁️👄👁️ https://t.co/Gp592X83y0 — Rachael Moceri 🍒 (@rmgraphics_) April 26, 2022

This is the weirdest official Nintendo Tweet ever bro. "This is Miyamoto." Legit had to do a tripple take when I was the checkmark https://t.co/IScqhRkG7H — PJiggles (@PJiggles_) April 26, 2022

What else could people imagine Miyamoto kicking off a statement by introducing himself with? Just about anything from a SpongeBob reference to referencing other Nintendo properties.

"Hi, is this Nintendo of America?"

"No, this is Miyamoto." https://t.co/ir0wCi3GeK pic.twitter.com/V3LL8EGcwV — Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I was not lying when I said I wanted In-N-Out. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/d33NORfJKv — diddy (@WavePrism_) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Sakurai-san, we decided to remove all characters of the Super Mario franchise from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. My deepest apologies but I promise it had to be done. — 櫻丼 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakuraii) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. Donkey Kong is dead. pic.twitter.com/9fyigGbU1E — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I've been locked out of my main and gotta use this alt. If anyone can help me get my password to NintendoAmerica let me know. — Daniel missing PaxEast (@Failboat103) April 26, 2022

This is Miyamoto. I’ve never forgiven you all for the way you reacted to the reveal of The Wind Waker. In the blackest part of my heart, I wish you the very same hell that you wish on your worst enemies. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 26, 2022

No, THIS is Miyamoto! That other account is lying!! Report them immediately! — KEITH STACK (@keithjohnstack) April 26, 2022

And, of course, there were Chris Pratt jokes.

"This is Miyamoto. You are not ready for Chris Pratt. But he's coming. He is inevitable. You cannot run forever." — Mr. RTGamer Daniel (@RTGameCrowd) April 26, 2022

hello. this is miyamoto. me and my best friend chris pratt need YOUR help to release the mario brothers movie. all you need to do is find the plastic card in your mother's purse https://t.co/QHgBZ5r1zz — Milis (Western Variant) (@milisdaio) April 26, 2022

I'm okay with this. Personally I find it admirable that Chris Pratt agreed to eat nothing but spaghetti and coins for a full year, just to get into Mario's headspace https://t.co/Z55RfFpB6r — jacksfilms🌹 (@jacksfilms) April 26, 2022

“‘This is Miyamoto’ one of the funniest ways I’ve ever seen a tweet start,” @JeremyMonjo tweeted. “This website’s going to be fine…”

Super Mario Bros. is now set to be released on April 7, 2023.