Celebrity endorsements or ads can result in varying levels of silly or cringe, depending on the person or what’s being sold. But in the case of Terry Crews and a recent TikTok ad for Amazon, it largely just led to a lot of dunking and reminders of a different side of Amazon.

Earlier this week, Crews shared a 30-second video with his more than 20.3 million followers on TikTok. Clearly marked as an ad for Amazon, Crews is framed as giving people an inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse with Crews performing many of the tasks himself. He becomes excited at the opportunity to drive a forklift as well as the benefits Amazon employees are said to have, such as paid tuition and flexible hours.

“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” he says early in the video.

The first video is no longer on Amazon’s TikTok account, but at one point it was re-uploaded onto Twitter, accompanied only by a vomiting emoji.

On Crews’ video, which is still on TikTok, the comments section has been flooded with comments highlighting Amazon’s history of mistreating its employees. They pointed to Amazon workers being forced to work long hours without breaks (it got so bad for some drivers that they were forced to pee in bottles), how they’re monitored and punished when they stop working long enough to talk to their managers, the high turnover rate, and low pay—all of which has been long documented.

Some TikTokers quickly pointed out some of the ways that Crews’ actions in the video would’ve led to his job being terminated.

“He would have been fired for taking the time to talk,” @generaldiscontent commented.

“They let you use the bathroom?” @br1owo asked.

“Bro, I dare you to work there for a month,” @Fathercoffee wrote. “You would think twice about how they treat employees.”

On Twitter, Crews was dragged for his accessory choices and the many privileges that Crews likely had in making the ad.

This is Terry Crews cosplaying as a poor person to do an ad for union busting.

He's basically John Cena's character from Suicide Squad now. https://t.co/Inb5MBKFTk — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2021

I’m sure during filming he was permitted to use the restroom when he needed to, that’s something that the Amazon workers can’t do. https://t.co/2WZijeU1zI — Chestnut Praline Latte Stan (@THEEBlackleftie) November 10, 2021

dude is wearing a $25,000 Panerai watch in this lmao. https://t.co/oUjpjReLld pic.twitter.com/F0vr9vPAOe — Bris Angel (@Cryptoterra) November 10, 2021

A second video shows Crews lifting and rotating a box as if it was a replacement for a workout weight to indicate that Amazon workers offered flexible hours.