A Taylor Swift fan at the center of a viral video at Swift’s Philadelphia shows over the weekend received free tickets to another show after Swift defended her against a security guard.

The incident in question occurred during the May 13 show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the second of three planned shows in the city, as Swift performed “Bad Blood.” According to videos filmed at the concert, Swift didn’t miss a note as she balanced singing the lyrics and telling someone off-screen to stop

“She’s fine!” Swift says. “She wasn’t doing anything! Hey! Stop”

According to fans in the crowd, Swift was speaking to security guards who were attempting to push back fans on the floor and away from the barricade separating the fans from Swift—except they say they weren’t doing anything to warrant that kind of action.

“Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” @jackandtaylor tweeted.

@jackandtaylor later added that it would happen every time Swift approached the section to sing and dance near them.

“hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard,” Briana Layfield wrote in a video of the incident taken from the concert floor. “he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better 😆 PS show was PHENOMENAL.”

Briana Layfield, who posted a different angle of the incident on TikTok, said that the security guard had been aggressively yelling at the fans in her section all night for getting close to the barricade despite fans in other sections getting close to the barricade without issue. As Layfield put it, the Swift fans acted like people normally do at concerts.

“What actually ended up happening was other security came in and whisked him away as soon as it happened,” she said.

In the eyes of many of her fans, Swift’s actions essentially made her a hero. Other reactions propped Swift up further in between making jokes at the expense of the guard.

On Sunday, Kelly—speaking from a friend’s TikTok account before creating her own—identified herself as the Swiftie the guard yelled at when Swift stepped in. She explained her side of the story and backed up other fans’ claims that the guard was harassing their group enough that Swift picked up on it. And because of the incident, she was offered tickets to Sunday night’s show.

“Basically, the guard had been like harassing our group all night,” she explained. “He kept telling us not to touch the rail. Every time we did anything, he was on top of us—we’re dancing, we having fun—and he didn’t like it. Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it. And then he basically got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight. It wasn’t this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time, and he didn’t want us to have fun.”

And on her own account, Kelly—already a longtime fan—expressed how she was really appreciative of Swift stepping in to defend her.

“I really really really want to thank Taylor, so I really really want Taylor to see this,” Kelly said. “I have been a huge fan, Taylor, since I was 17 years old. I mean, biggest Swiftie. And the fact that you did that for me last night, and you stood up for me meant so so so so much. And I can’t even explain. You did that for me and for your fans, and if there’s anything I know about you, you just want your fans to go to the show and to have fun, and that’s all we were doing. And it truly truly meant so much to us that you did that, and to everybody, that you would stop to stay something.”