‘Is it supposed to smell like a 6-week-old Coachella Porta-Potty?’: Taco Bell’s limited-time-only TRUFF Fries spark debate

In a viral video surmounting 4.1 million views, TikToker Caleb Lennon (@caleb_lennon) shared what the new Taco Bell TRUFF fries consisted of. Viewers were less than impressed.

“These are the new truffle fries at Taco Bell,” the employee started the video saying.

Lennon proceeded to list off the ingredients that go into the revamped nacho fries.

“They get nacho cheese, steak, TRUFF sauce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes,” he said.

Taco Bell and TRUFF, a luxury condiment brand, partnered up last summer. The new TRUFF fries launched on Oct. 13 and are only available for a limited time, according to Taco Bell.

In the comments section, users discussed the new menu item. One user suggested that the sauce was just “90% mayo, 10% paprika.”

“Bro why is Taco Bell obsessed with putting sour cream and tomatoes on everything,” one user said.

“Can’t compete with the Del Taco carne asada fries,” another shared.

“Is it supposed to smell like a 6 week old Coachella portapotty or did I get a bad batch?” a third user joked.

Most users agreed that they were good, but that the truffle sauce overpowered the dish.

