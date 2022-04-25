‘OMG it’s been so long since I’ve seen U’: Starbucks barista flirts with woman’s boyfriend, sparking debate

A TikToker filmed her reaction to a Starbucks barista flirting with her boyfriend and posted the video. While the creator said the video was a joke, people were still up in arms about the barista being a little too friendly.

In the video, the creator films her boyfriend’s coffee cup with his name spelled, “Jasonnnnnn” cluing the audience in to the fact that the barista was being playful. The text on the video says, “When the barista said ‘Omg it’s been so long since I’ve seen you” to my [boyfriend] and spelled his name like this.”

The caption of the video also says, “Like girl, I will literally kill you.”

The video received over 4 million views and accumulated over 730,000 likes as of Monday. The comments section was filled with people who felt what the barista did was wrong. “Girl I’d be waiting for her in the parking lot after her shift,” one person commented—this thought has garnered more than 86,000 likes. Someone else wrote, “Wow, I would be behind bars.”

Others came to the defense of the barista, saying that it’s nothing personal and that the creator is just looking for trouble. “Girls who think services workers want their man bc we have to treat our regulars extra nice have always sounded so weird to me,” a TikToker user wrote.

The creator commented on the video saying that people needed to calm down because it was just a joke and she found it funny. She posted a follow-up video to give more context to the situation.

The creator says she and her boyfriend were laughing about this together and she doesn’t blame service workers for being friendly to regulars. She goes into more detail about how her boyfriend would go to this Starbucks regularly but stopped because he decided to stop drinking coffee. The barista noticed him and was friendly, but not disrespectful, the creator says.

