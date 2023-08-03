Why the internet hates ‘Saw Patrol,’ the follow-up to Barbenheimer

Is Saw Patrol the new Barbenheimer? We can answer that one for you right away: No.

This mashup meme emerged on X around June 20, when the movie news account @DiscussingFilm pointed out that Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie share a release date of Sept. 29, 2023. In the midst of Barbenheimer hype, this inspired jokes about a nightmarish double bill of R-rated torture and kid-friendly dog copaganda. Saw Patrol.

But as this meme continued to spread, it attracted more and more backlash. Despite the public enthusiasm for Barbenheimer, double bills in general, and weird movie memes like Gentleminions and Morbius fever, many people view Saw Patrol as a forced copycat.

this has been almost exclusively pushed by studios trying desperately to recreate barbieheimer and it’ll never work because no mature or respectable person will go see a paw patrol movie for the meme https://t.co/a821jciNsk — cleo (@cleoofffilm) August 1, 2023

at least one guy is gonna fall for the saw patrol astroturfing, go to a movie for preschoolers alone, and be asked to leave or arrested lol — kriswolfheart.bsky.social (@KrisWolfheart) August 1, 2023

So while a Saw Patrol TikTok did go viral to the tune of 1.5 million views, most of the replies boil down to “Stop trying to make Saw Patrol happen.”

This likely won’t take off but if it does any adult who goes to see paw patrol because of a meme needs to seriously ask what it is they’re doing here https://t.co/cmLn06izWS — Kingofied Tomato (@LegoKingo) July 31, 2023

morbius tier event just dropped https://t.co/DsokqjSrI0 — pudding person (@JUNlPER) August 1, 2023

There’s already a widespread belief that this meme is some kind of astroturfing campaign or intentional marketing tactic. After all, the official Lionsgate, Paramount, and Paw Patrol accounts jumped on the meme within its first 24 hours. An automatic cringe move.

One ticket to SAW PATROL, please. pic.twitter.com/TaRtzNOfGS — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 21, 2023

As many commenters pointed out, this double bill also sounds like a horrible viewing experience.

Barbenheimer went viral because Barbie and Oppenheimer make an amusingly inappropriate pairing. But crucially, they’re also good movies. They’re breaking box office records because audiences want to see them.

The same cannot be said for Paw Patrol (which most adults find annoying), or Saw (a gory horror franchise that gets consistently bad reviews). A handful of people will probably buy tickets for meme purposes, but this isn’t going to become A Thing.