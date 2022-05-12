‘It’s Morbin’ time’: Morbius memes still going strong as fake catchphrase goes viral

The summer of Morbius ain’t over ’til it’s over. With disappointing box office receipts and a sweet 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jared Leto’s vampiric Marvel spinoff is a certified flop. Its main cultural impact is a slew of self-referential memes about how much it sucks—and a month after Morbius’ release date, another one is taking hold: “It’s Morbin’ Time.”

Continuing the running joke of just making stuff up about Morbius because no one saw the movie anyway, “It’s Morbin’ time” is an imaginary catchphrase that’s currently going viral on Twitter. The phrase originated with a couple of viral tweets in early April, but it really began to spread in the past week.

the best part of Morbius was when he said "IT'S MORBIN' TIME" and morbed all over those guys — Rata ✨ (@RANK10YGO) April 2, 2022

In the wake of the unrelated Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, people began to invent fake Morbius crossover scenes, satirizing Marvel’s obsession with multiverse cameos. (Morbius’ own post-credits scenes are famously terrible, involving a nonsensical Spider-Man crossover that was allegedly edited to remove direct references to Spider-Man.)

when Morbius showed up during the post credits scene in the new Doctor Strange and said "hey Strange… it's morbin time" I cried tears of joy — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) May 7, 2022

My favorite moment in Doctor Strange 2 was when Doctor Strange travelled to the Morbius universe and stopped Morbius from going "It's Morbin' Time!," leading to the collapse of the movie theater industry in another universe that relied on the trillion tickets sold for that film. — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) May 6, 2022

When morbius said “it’s morbin time” and killed wanda holy shit tears in my eyes actual peak — Meh #JujutsuLovers (@MSOGoId) May 7, 2022

Outside of the Doctor Strange jokes, “it’s Morbin’ time” is rapidly entering the extremely-online lexicon as a standalone catchphrase—and now it’s spreading to TikTok. Please give a warm welcome to this “POV: My gf when I text her ‘it’s Morbin time’” TikTok, which has racked up almost 150,000 views.

https://twitter.com/_FireMonkey/status/1522216787638554624

Meanwhile, there’s a handful of people out there innocently wondering if “It’s Morbin’ time” is a real line of dialogue in the movie. Considering Morbius’ reputation, that’s not a completely ridiculous assumption to make.