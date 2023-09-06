A woman claims a man hit her with a brick for not giving out her number

A Black woman and digital creator was attacked over the weekend. Roda Bashe shared on social media that she had been assaulted and hit in the face with a brick after declining to give her number to a man.

“ASSULTED BY A MAN WITH A BRICK ‼️‼️ HOUSTON TEXAS. PLEASE HELP SPREAD AWEARNESS !!,” Bashe captioned her first video, a repost on a new TikTok account since her original account has been banned. Skeptics who didn’t buy her story are now digging through her other content to justify her assault.

In a series of videos, Bashe said the incident took place at an unknown event in Houston, Texas. While in the parking lot, she said, an unidentified man asked for her number, and she refused. Reportedly, the two then had some back-and-forth exchanges with others nearby watching. The same man allegedly took a brick and hit Bashe in her face. He was not arrested and fled in a car soon after.

“I never did anything in my life to hurt anybody,” she said in one of the videos about the incident.

Social media debate

Bashe’s story went viral online, with many chiming in on social media about the ordeal. Then the discourse became cursed as people began debating whether or not she “deserved” to be hit with a brick.

A man hit a woman in the face with a BRICK and Twitter said “hmm, how can we make her the villain?”. I hope y’all crops wither and bear no fruit — masc potatoes: 🪐 of the bass (@CertifiedFool_) September 4, 2023

the perfect victim myth. google it. it’s to the point where she isn’t even doing or saying anything wrong, she’s just not good enough for you. https://t.co/jugDITiupI — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) September 4, 2023

Everyone is bringing up all these videos of Rho Bashe trying to justify her getting hit by a brick lmfao so I’m boosting the fact she’s a PhD candidate, has her masters from an ivy league, and has done more work in the Somali community than most of these incels harassing her pic.twitter.com/G5qfl5ax5p — abu hndrxx (@abuhndrxx) September 5, 2023

Black men pulling stuff from a Black woman’s social media they claim show she didn’t “deserve” protection when a Black man smashed her face with a brick for not giving him her number.



Same thing white supremacists do after cops murder Black people to claim they deserved to die. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 4, 2023

Bystander speaks out

Since the incident, a man who claims to have been a bystander has come forth to explain why he and others didn’t intervene. “I was one of the guys who was there and did not help her when she was getting hit with the brick. I feel like people need to know the whole story before they start commenting and saying things they don’t understand or they don’t know,” the witness said. He went on to question, “Why would I go defend someone that’s actually looking for trouble?”

The bystander’s video was re-uploaded by @voiceofourancestorch on TikTok, and viewed more than 1.8 million times.

After the incident, Roda Bashe received medical care at a nearby hospital where she stayed for several hours and was finally discharged with a concussion. A GoFundMe was created for Bashe by friend Kiara Davis, and it has raised $37,000 and counting for medical expenses.