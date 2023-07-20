‘Oh, you think zero’s as bad as it gets?’: Raeden Greer shows negative ‘American Horror Story’ residuals

Actress Raeden Greer posted her own residuals receipts this week, as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues. And she showed two instances where she received “negative” amounts for work on American Horror Story: Coven.

Greer appeared in five episodes of the Ryan Murphy series, and in a TikTok that has more than 530,000 views, she shows one amount for -$0.18 and another for $-0.20, in response to a commenter who couldn’t believe there were residual payments for zero dollars. Both are labeled “Video/DVD.”

“We don’t know how these numbers are calculated,” Greer said in another TikTok.

Greer’s video comes days after Orange Is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn posted her own residuals from the hit Netflix show. She appeared in 44 episodes and only made $27.30 in residuals.

What accounts for the kind of creative accounting on Greer’s document, especially for DVD and video? Someone in the comments floated that “there can be negative payments if the studio previously overpaid or physical returns of home video.” Greer responded to that comment, saying “I have heard this before.” But she adds that even if it’s what happened, “it still doesn’t add up, right? It’s still like funky accounting.”

As a bleak example of this funky accounting, Greer adds that one time she received a residual check of a “few hundred dollars” she’d been waiting for, deposited it, and “A couple days later the production company canceled the check and they took the money back out of my account.” Greer also cleared up some misinfo around how much people think she’s worth.