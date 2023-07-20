Raeden Greer in American Horror Story Coven E1 (l) Raeden Greer greenscreen TikTok over image of negative residuals (r)

Hulu/American Horror Story Coven @raedengreer/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Oh, you think zero’s as bad as it gets?’: Raeden Greer shows negative ‘American Horror Story’ residuals

Greer also shared that a residuals check was once taken back out of her bank account.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 20, 2023

Actress Raeden Greer posted her own residuals receipts this week, as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues. And she showed two instances where she received “negative” amounts for work on American Horror Story: Coven.

Greer appeared in five episodes of the Ryan Murphy series, and in a TikTok that has more than 530,000 views, she shows one amount for -$0.18 and another for $-0.20, in response to a commenter who couldn’t believe there were residual payments for zero dollars. Both are labeled “Video/DVD.”

“We don’t know how these numbers are calculated,” Greer said in another TikTok.

@raedengreer Replying to @user897171817047 #greenscreen #residuals #americanhorrorstory #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike #sagaftrastrong ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer

Greer’s video comes days after Orange Is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn posted her own residuals from the hit Netflix show. She appeared in 44 episodes and only made $27.30 in residuals.

What accounts for the kind of creative accounting on Greer’s document, especially for DVD and video? Someone in the comments floated that “there can be negative payments if the studio previously overpaid or physical returns of home video.” Greer responded to that comment, saying “I have heard this before.” But she adds that even if it’s what happened, “it still doesn’t add up, right? It’s still like funky accounting.”

@raedengreer Replying to @Jessica Packer Munoz #residuals #sagstrike #sagaftra #sagaftrastrike ♬ original sound – Raeden Greer

As a bleak example of this funky accounting, Greer adds that one time she received a residual check of a “few hundred dollars” she’d been waiting for, deposited it, and “A couple days later the production company canceled the check and they took the money back out of my account.” Greer also cleared up some misinfo around how much people think she’s worth.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 20, 2023, 1:32 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 