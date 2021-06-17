American Psycho scenes with TikTok's "Pixar" filter

@genericclapton/TikTok

The TikTok Pixar filter on ‘American Psycho’ is good, actually

Pixar gets an R rating.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Jun 17, 2021

The Pixar brand is so ingrained in popular culture that we now have archetypes: Pixar dad, Pixar mom. The movies always have a heartwarming, positive message, peppered with carefully plotted emotional moments.

Featured Video Hide

A new TikTok filter, however, elicits some different emotions.

Advertisement Hide

The filter is not a TikTok-specific one, rather a lens on Snapchat, called Cartoon 3D style. While the generic name is perhaps for legal reasons, it’s now called the Pixar filter on TikTok. The #pixarfilterchallenge tag has more than 10 million views.

@tallcabbagegirl

help 🥲 #snapchatfilter #animefilter #pixarfilterchallenge #pixarfilter #sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh #fyp #foryou

♬ Life is Incredible – Kart
@gflipmusic

I can’t wait for the day 🥳 #pixar #pixarfilter #foryou #fyp #gay #foryourpage #lgbt #queer #lesbian #foryourpride

♬ original sound – G FLIP
Advertisement Hide

One creator, who goes by genericclapton, upped the stakes with a series of Pixar-filtered R-rated films. The first was American Psycho, and Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman is given Pixar dad face in the scene where he explains Huey Lewis and the News to the guy he’s about to murder (Jared Leto). Honestly it just feels right.

@genericclapton

Oh my God, it even has a Pixar filter #fypツ #dorsia #trending #americanpsycho #WhatWouldPopTartsDo #isthataraincoat #heypaul #fyp #guidelineapproved

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Is Jack Nicholson’s character in The Shining the original Pixar dad? Elsewhere, other iconic films were Pixar’d, like Michael Mann’s Heat and Tommy Wiseau’s The Room.

Advertisement Hide

And yes, someone put the filter on Gary Oldman‘s character from 2001’s Hannibal, but view at your own risk.

More on TikTok

Everything you need to know to get started on TikTok
The revealing nature of big forehead TikTok
That One Sound: The ‘weee’ audio that’s all over TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 17, 2021, 1:18 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder