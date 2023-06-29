Olivia Rodrigo teases fans with a clip of a ‘Twilight’-inspired music video for her new single ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo teased fans on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes clip of a Twilight-esque music video for her new single, “Vampire”.

In the clip, Rodrigo is lying on a field of grass surrounded by eerie smoke. The snippet has a blue-green tint much like the beloved first movie of the vampire franchise. Fans can’t help but note the parallels.

“It’s giving twilight as it should,” Twitter user @Erin25358303 wrote. Another said, “when she’s

Bella swan in the music video >>”

Others felt her haunting vocals and visuals were reminiscent of Lana Del Rey’s sound.

“Low-key giving chem trails,” Twitter user @LanaKahnum said.

On Twitter, Rodrigo posted an official promotional clip of the music video, revealing new visuals of lush forests that are evocative of the Washington setting of Twilight, committing to the vampire theme. Rodrigo’s skin even sparkles like Edward’s in the film.

The Petra Collins-directed music video will mark the third collaboration between the singer and famous photographer after “good 4 u” and “brutal”.

Fans are excited about Rodrigo’s return from her two-year self-imposed hiatus. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter won over hearts worldwide with her raw, vulnerable hit single “drivers license,” and since then, she’s been unstoppable.

The music video for “Vampire” will be out on January 29, 9 pm P.T./midnight E.T. The song will be officially released for purchase and available to stream on January 30. Rodrigo’s sophomore album, Guts, will arrive on September 8, a few months from now. Fans should expect the singer to roll out more singles in the next few months as she’s ramping up to her album release.