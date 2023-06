Olivia Rodrigo teases fans with a clip of a ‘Twilight’-inspired music video for her new single ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo teased fans on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes clip of a Twilight-esque music video for her new single, “Vampire”.

vampire mv directed by @petracollins comes out tmrw 9pm PT/midnight ET鉂わ笍鈥嶐煩光潳锔忊嶐煩光潳锔忊嶐煩光潳锔忊嶐煩光潳锔忊嶐煩光潳锔忊嶐煩 https://t.co/ilrkkh5aXy pic.twitter.com/T67KUkVqF0 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 28, 2023

In the clip, Rodrigo is lying on a field of grass surrounded by eerie smoke. The snippet has a blue-green tint much like the beloved first movie of the vampire franchise. Fans can鈥檛 help but note the parallels.

鈥淚t鈥檚 giving twilight as it should,鈥 Twitter user @Erin25358303 wrote. Another said, 鈥渨hen she鈥檚

Bella swan in the music video >>鈥

Others felt her haunting vocals and visuals were reminiscent of Lana Del Rey鈥檚 sound.

鈥淟ow-key giving chem trails,鈥 Twitter user @LanaKahnum said.

On Twitter, Rodrigo posted an official promotional clip of the music video, revealing new visuals of lush forests that are evocative of the Washington setting of Twilight, committing to the vampire theme. Rodrigo鈥檚 skin even sparkles like Edward’s in the film.

The Petra Collins-directed music video will mark the third collaboration between the singer and famous photographer after “good 4 u” and “brutal”.

Fans are excited about Rodrigo鈥檚 return from her two-year self-imposed hiatus. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter won over hearts worldwide with her raw, vulnerable hit single “drivers license,” and since then, she鈥檚 been unstoppable.

The music video for “Vampire” will be out on January 29, 9 pm P.T./midnight E.T. The song will be officially released for purchase and available to stream on January 30. Rodrigo鈥檚 sophomore album, Guts, will arrive on September 8, a few months from now. Fans should expect the singer to roll out more singles in the next few months as she鈥檚 ramping up to her album release.