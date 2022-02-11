The Vine energy of the ‘OK, I like it, Picasso’ TikTok

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

There are a lot of TikToks that people say have Vine energy, but this week’s fits the description. Let’s look into a sound that exists because someone asked: “What’s this?”

The sound

The sound is a conversation between two people; the person filming asks, “What’s this?” and someone says “It’s a art project.” He responds, “OK, I like it, Picasso.”

Since early January, it’s been used in thousands of TikToks that stretch the definition of art project.

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from itsreefa, and the TikTok now has more than 35 million views. In the clip, he shakily approaches a car that appears to be wrapped in tin foil, and the person who says “It’s an art project” is clad in a purple dress that resembles a Slinky, a green glove, and an orange wig.

One of the top comments is “normalise being curious.” Another states, “Vine absolutely couldn’t handle this.”

Another TikTok shows the art car in motion, with the person in the purple dress on top of it. That’s apparently Rosa Tralee, aka Patrick Scullion, a drag performer and artist from Belfast, Ireland.

Sound off

Since Jan. 12, the sound has been used in more than 143,000 TikToks. And, of course, it’s been picked up by brands: Both Microsoft Windows and Tampax used the sound.

The Daily Dot reached out to itsreefa for comment.