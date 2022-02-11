person approaching a silver car

@itsreefa/TikTok

The Vine energy of the ‘OK, I like it, Picasso’ TikTok

'Man snuck his phone into his dream.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Feb 11, 2022

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

There are a lot of TikToks that people say have Vine energy, but this week’s fits the description. Let’s look into a sound that exists because someone asked: “What’s this?”

The sound

The sound is a conversation between two people; the person filming asks, “What’s this?” and someone says “It’s a art project.” He responds, “OK, I like it, Picasso.”

Since early January, it’s been used in thousands of TikToks that stretch the definition of art project.

@annaxsitar

why are they always their “favorite pics” too????

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV
@mr_mayonnaise_

now can you please get your Picasso down for me? 😐 #teachersoftiktok #fyp

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV
@_thepaigepage

Rachel would like it lol #celebrityimpressions #ilikeitpicasso #picasso #jenniferaniston #impressions

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from itsreefa, and the TikTok now has more than 35 million views. In the clip, he shakily approaches a car that appears to be wrapped in tin foil, and the person who says “It’s an art project” is clad in a purple dress that resembles a Slinky, a green glove, and an orange wig.

One of the top comments is “normalise being curious.” Another states, “Vine absolutely couldn’t handle this.”

@itsreefa

Welcome to Coventry 🤩 #fyp #foryou

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV

Another TikTok shows the art car in motion, with the person in the purple dress on top of it. That’s apparently Rosa Tralee, aka Patrick Scullion, a drag performer and artist from Belfast, Ireland.

@fears____

Rosa Tralee aka Picasso

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV

Sound off

Since Jan. 12, the sound has been used in more than 143,000 TikToks. And, of course, it’s been picked up by brands: Both Microsoft Windows and Tampax used the sound.

@tampaxofficial

Why does my period think it’s an abstract artist? #fyp #PeriodProblems 🗣: @ReefaTV

♬ Whats this I like it Picasso Yeah datway – ReefaTV

The Daily Dot reached out to itsreefa for comment.

More on TikTok

Everything you need to know to get started on TikTok
A slowed-down song and a slow zoom trend collide on TikTok
People have questions about this TikToker’s skull collection
Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 11, 2022, 8:05 am CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder