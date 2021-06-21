‘The signs are there’: Nick Cannon’s latest pregnancy announcement has some fans thinking he’s running a sex cult

Upon reading the news that entertainment mogul Nick Cannon is expecting yet another baby with another woman, Twitter was set ablaze with jokes about his virility and child count. The timing is unusual enough for people who are openly wondering if he’s at the head of a new sex cult.

No eugenics but something needs to be done about Nick Cannon — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) June 20, 2021

Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott uploaded a Father’s Day post on her Instagram Stories, apparently confirming that she’s expecting a baby boy with Cannon. The child will be his seventh child and his fourth baby in a year.

Nick Cannon reveals that he is expecting a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. It will be his fourth child in a year and seventh overall. 🍼 pic.twitter.com/yNQgk07AWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2021

According to People.com, Scott wrote in the comments of a post that she was 34 weeks along. In another Instagram post from last week, she said she’s in “the final days” of her pregnancy.

It’s been 72 hours lmao nick cannon gotta chill fam pic.twitter.com/BVBk6kDvU8 — jw (@iam_johnw2) June 20, 2021

Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa just a week ago, on June 14. Daughter Powerful Queen was born in December with Brittany Bell. Bell and Cannon also share a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon.” More famously, he has 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51, to whom he was married for eight years.

Of course, when news broke, Twitter had the memes ready.

he tryna build a fanbase pic.twitter.com/RzVCXDEC7I — kai choyce (@kaichoyce) June 19, 2021

Nick Cannon playin with all his kids pic.twitter.com/034LfOvowa — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon getting ready for his 17th gender reveal party this year pic.twitter.com/em4rgeSMHK — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) June 20, 2021

Even President Joe Biden made it into the mix.

Nick Cannon talking about wearing a condom or pulling out during sex pic.twitter.com/YZ7LCRN5TM — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon getting messages from all his children on Father's Day pic.twitter.com/ukyPArhHJC — Hayden (@BatmanSi) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon when he spots an unfertilized woman… pic.twitter.com/NBpJc0Yg4l — Shut Up, Tre (@TreJames_) June 19, 2021

I panicked earlier because I thought I was also pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby but it was only just a lil gas. pic.twitter.com/IBABFdmq9q — Auntie Derek (@DerekIsNormal) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon showing up to the delivery room every week to watch the birth of his children pic.twitter.com/OKtJy9jD40 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 20, 2021

The year is 2164. 5% of the US population is a descendant of nick cannon; they are officially declared an ethnic minority. — Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon finding out a woman is ovulating : pic.twitter.com/KFJodtSH03 — I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) June 20, 2021

Some women suggested Nick Cannon is the prime example of why men also need birth control.

Nick Cannon is the prime example of men needing birth control, how you have twins a few days ago and confirming another child otw today — Paige 🐉 (@therealvanityp) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon is about to have 4 kids in the same year yet science is hard at work providing a variety of birth control for women only. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) June 20, 2021

The most interesting (and outrageous) theory was that Nick Cannon is the ringleader of a sex cult.

I think Nick Cannon is running a cult. The signs are there. — Atomic Bennie (@TarkaTambo) June 20, 2021

@IndieBombDotCom tweeted, along with Cannon’s answer to a question related to R. Kelly’s life behind closed doors: “Nick cannon definitely has a cult.”

Nick cannon definitely has a cult. pic.twitter.com/YGe2YmSQik — THEE INJECTOR BAE ✨, India, PA-C💙🕊 (@IndieBombDotCom) June 21, 2021

The one with John Stamos having a few dozen kids? — Purple Knight Saber (@YumekoAsagiri) June 20, 2021

@YumekoAsagiri brought up a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode guest-starring John Stamos as a grossly narcissistic reproductive abuser, seemingly comparing it to Cannon’s story.

Others remembered the episode as well, and jokingly compared it to Cannon:

Nick cannon is really trying to be like John Stamos from svu pic.twitter.com/aAD3NZEcOY — Pfizer Papi (@awwjeezmike) June 20, 2021

@awwjeezmike: “Nick cannon is really trying to be like John Stamos from svu.”

the nurses in the delivery unit when they see nick cannon walk in pic.twitter.com/a7QkHv4zQJ — . (@boylovesfilm) June 20, 2021

All speculation aside, @CerromeRussell said it best, “Nick Cannon don’t pull out of nothing but the driveway.”

Nick Cannon don't pull out of nothing but the driveway — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 20, 2021

