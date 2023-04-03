The internet is pointing out the hypocrisy in response to Angel Reese’s victory taunt

Louisiana State University defeated the University of Iowa to win the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, which marks LSU’s first national title. But since LSU’s victory on Sunday, the conversations around the title game have been less about the game itself and more about a gesture made in the game’s final seconds—and the double standard applied to LSU’s star player compared to Iowa’s.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, considered one of the best players in college basketball right now (and recently named AP women’s Player of the Year), went viral for taunting Louisville during Iowa’s dominant run in its Elite Eight matchup last week.

In the closing seconds of the championship matchup, which LSU won 102-85, LSU forward Angel Reese—who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player—did the same “You can’t see me” taunt toward Clark and repeatedly pointed at her ring finger, indicating the ring that she and her LSU teammates would receive by winning the tournament.

The taunt, referred to as “You can’t see me,” originated with John Cena during his tenure in the WWE. When Clark did the taunt, she was largely praised and even got a seal of approval from Cena. When Reese did the taunt less than a week later, it fueled backlash and discourse around what some have called a “classless” gesture.

For many, the difference in how some people are responding to Reese’s taunts with derision versus the praise or celebration of Clark’s taunts shows the racist double standard present in sports.

This the only example you will ever need for racial bias in sports media lmao it was so cool when Caitlin Clark did it but look at the replies under every clip of Angel doing it https://t.co/fQLoRHC4T0 — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) April 2, 2023

The double standards to which Black women are held is ever-present, unapologetic, and loud. https://t.co/gEfUyjfpJ8 pic.twitter.com/R373cCy5BU — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) April 2, 2023

Lot of people BIG mad on Angel Reese hitting Caitlin Clark with the "can't see me" move.



Didn't see that same energy when Clark did it vs Louisville. https://t.co/jtd9WJsNp3 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 2, 2023

“Angel Reese has no class. Caitlin Clark was raised right.” pic.twitter.com/sWZJVh3Sek — KillaChem (@Flour_Ranger) April 2, 2023

Even other athletes could see the difference in how people treated Clark versus Reese.

If you didn’t say it was classless when Caitlin Clark did it to her opponents then don’t say it about Angel Reese either. https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2023

If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “You can’t See me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 2, 2023

This narrative some people are trying to create about Angel Reese sounds very familiar with what I dealt with being a punter in the league. I 100% agree with this. Stay in your bag Girl & don’t let anyone put you in a box!💰 https://t.co/MQohPluxMS — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) April 3, 2023

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023

“It’s so obvious what this is. This is not about anything else other than race,” Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe said of the response to Reese’s taunt.

Keith Olbermann, who initially called Reese “a fucking idiot” for taunting Clark, said he was unaware that Clark had made a similar taunt earlier in the tournament after being called out for his reaction to Reese’s actions. In an apology—not for what he said about Reese but for “being uninformed”—Olbermann added that “women’s hoops has now achieved parity with the men: its stars can be classless winners who are willing to overshadow their own team’s victories.”

I apologize for being uninformed last night about the back story on this. I don't follow hoops, college or pro, men or women. I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong.



This is what I said in today's Countdown podcast. 2nd segment, about 24 minutes in: https://t.co/JDYjXBrkWy pic.twitter.com/0E1HxZyv2I — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2023

Reese referenced the double standard she faced throughout the year (and not just during the championship) in a post-game press conference.

“All year I was critiqued about who I was,” she said. “I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit the box y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto, y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me. For those that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. It was bigger than me tonight. And Twitter is going to go into a rage every time.”

And for some, Reese not backing down endeared her even more.

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

Angel Reese coming onto twitter after winning a national title seeing “ no class “ trending pic.twitter.com/k2JIB4FRAa — John (@iam_johnw) April 2, 2023