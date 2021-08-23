It’s been a minute since we’ve had a legit, multi-platform-encompassing challenge. Now there’s the #milkcratechallenge.

Featured Video Hide

The premise of the milk crate challenge is that someone must walk up and down a pyramid-shaped stack of crates without falling. There is documentation of people joyfully completing the challenge, as well as showing off other skills while doing it—like rolling a blunt or walking it in heels.

Advertisement Hide

But the majority of participants are not sticking the landing, which is part of the draw. And, of course, many people are getting injured. A crate challenge in Shreveport, Louisiana was reportedly interrupted over the weekend after a shooting left three people dead.

that last step before the fall should’ve been his last one on this earth.. ain’t no way☠️😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SsG2ftX0wK — dae (@dae_alexander13) August 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/Yesssterday/status/1428435664773787652

Advertisement Hide

People doing this like they have the best health insurance… pic.twitter.com/6znbsi8h0a — Mike 🇺🇸 (@ogmike) August 21, 2021

ICUs filling up. Half COVID patients. Half milk crate challenge victims. — Marcus (@STOPFLEXIN) August 21, 2021

Healthcare professionals when they gotta deal with COVID patients and the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/vaKEck3X0a — MALCOLM (@Malcolm_Xtasy) August 21, 2021

Advertisement Hide

The origin of the milk crate challenge

The trend appears to have started on Facebook in mid-August, but it quickly spread to TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. The #milkcratechallenge tag has more than 1.5 million views on TikTok, and #cratechallenge has more than 27 million views. Know Your Meme points out that this trend isn’t brand new: There’s a 2011 video in which a man tries to run across milk crates and falls.

Milk crate challenge memes

Now there are milk crate challenge memes.

Advertisement Hide

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the crates while attempting the #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/Gz3FCiitx0 — Pfizer Lord Ozai (@MrDubC) August 21, 2021

Make a Man out of you 2021 pic.twitter.com/fs86VE3kMt — Rob HaZe (@robertistheMan) August 22, 2021

Because many of the videos are from the Black community, people had thoughts on the intent of the milk crate challenge.

Advertisement Hide

My only opinion on the milk crates. pic.twitter.com/JYqdAzdwuL — Diamond Sharp (@diamonde) August 23, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Even Cardi B weighed in on the memes.

All this is to say: Please exercise extreme caution if you attempt the challenge. Maybe start small.