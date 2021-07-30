Micheal Che claims he was hacked after backlash over Simone Biles Instagram posts—but people aren’t buying it

Saturday Night Live’s Micheal Che claimed his Instagram was hacked after several derogatory jokes about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles were shared and rated on his Instagram Stories—including one that compared her dropping out of the women’s gymnastics team finals to Larry Nassar finally facing consequences for years of sexually abusing Biles and other teenage gymnasts.

Not Michael Che using the same IG font as his “hacker” 💀💀🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/k1LSySumd5 — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

Though the Instagram Stories have now been deleted, numerous people took screenshots and shared them on Twitter, where the furious reaction to the content of the jokes is still ongoing.

Michael Che come on bro smh pic.twitter.com/vi1Zz07yu0 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 29, 2021

In addition to sharing another Instagram user’s joke about Biles and Nassar, which he rated a 9/10, and another that used the phrase “Black don’t crack” Che—or the alleged hacker—also expressed a desire to make fun of Biles more generally, and the intention of dedicating three minutes to it in a comedy set that night.

How nice for Michael Che never to have been denied the sanctity of his own body because of his gender.



How nice for him not to be judged and gaslit repeatedly because it is routine to treat an entire gender and their experiences with disregard and contempt.



How lovely for him. — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 30, 2021

Michael Che – and all of these tacky ass clowns who call themselves comedians need to keep Simone's name out their damb mouths. — Black Women's Lives Matter. Carolyn Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) July 30, 2021

I say this from the depths of my soul f*** Michael Che for coming after Simone Biles in the most despicable and depraved way possible. https://t.co/tXrYEqFrCs — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) July 30, 2021

It was in the face of overwhelming backlash, that included calls to HBO and SNL to remove Che from their programming, that Che posting the claim about being hacked to his Instagram.

So is SNL gonna do something about Michael Che or what? I don't think this is something that can just be ignored. This is disturbing and wrong. — Vivi (@vivi_in_italia) July 30, 2021

Yes @nbcsnl @nbc is on hiatus, but doesn't Michael Che have an @HBO deal too? It'd be a great time to act on all the big talk of listening to Black women, and drop that talent-free wastrel who constantly maligns us. We have receipts for years but this latest stunt is inexcusable. — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

I’ll be shocked if something happens to Michael Che. Theres no consequence for hurting black women it seems — SugarLover (@coldestwinters) July 30, 2021

Rape jokes where the victim is the punchline are only funny to rapists and the people who defend them. To go after Biles NOW is just beyond hateful. @nbc @nbcsnl Fire Michael Che. https://t.co/ZSdXN5oJQx — Gabrielle Amato-Bailey (@AmatoBailey) July 30, 2021

However, a lot of people don’t believe him, citing his history of jokes about women, queer people, and other Black people, as well as the fact that he used the same font and colors as the alleged hacker in his explanatory post. Many Twitter users feel the hacker is an excuse created after he realized “how beloved Biles is,” and how making fun of her trauma wasn’t going to end in back-slapping laughter.

Che's transphobic bits on Weekend Update were the caveat in my otherwise-celebratory Pride month piece about how far SNL has recently come from its long, awful LGBTQ history. He's a head writer there, so his behavior sends something of a message. https://t.co/tKWJ0OBoGC pic.twitter.com/KX4vKEsgGq — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) July 30, 2021

Black Women BEEN told you about Michael Che… but once again y'all ignored us.



But COMEDY right!? Fucking hack. — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) July 30, 2021

He didn't get hacked, Michael Che has history of doing unfunny punch down jokes and his disgusting comments about Larry Nasser's abuse and Simone Biles was perfectly on brand for him….his agent likely came up with that excuse. https://t.co/Q3kmGxFgsy — Renee (@Aditiya_renee) July 30, 2021

It’s also reignited the endless debate about whether rape jokes, and jokes where marginalized people are the punchline, are actually funny. While a minority dragged out the tired claim that it’s essential for humanity to be able to laugh at everyone and everything, others, especially women and people of color, did the work of once again explaining why rape jokes, and other humor targeting the marginalized, are harmful rather than hilarious.

Rape jokes are not funny.

Michael Che punching down is not funny.

A Black man using a Black woman's sexual assault as joke bait to win cool points is gross. https://t.co/qZvqdLP1Ol — Sowin' & Growin' 149 DAYS TIL XMAS (@NatashaNicholes) July 30, 2021

Now Michael Che and Jeremy Seinfeld can make a podcast about how people are too sensitive and making jokes at the expense of vulnerable populations is the peak of comedy — Angela (@arbrummett) July 30, 2021

Che has since deleted all of his Instagram posts, but is currently still commenting on the situation through his Instagram Stories.