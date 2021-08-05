Women fake crying.

‘Me tryna hit’ TikTok trend is the ultimate overreaction

And it comes with a familiar meme reaction video.

Published Aug 5, 2021

A new reaction trend is taking over TikTok to create a fitting encapsulation of our attempt to be sympathetic toward the things we might not actually care much about.

Like any good meme, Me Tryna Hit is an evolution of another meme. It takes the audio from a years-old video of Tyrese Gibson crying and pairs it off with how we might react to a partner’s or friend’s plight. It can also be used to showcase an exaggerated reaction to something minor.

It’s a classic punchline-reaction set-up: The first line tells us what we’re reacting to and the second reads “Me tryna hit” and shows a reaction of someone crying in an exaggerated manner. Sometimes, like the original iteration uploaded by @camkoldheart that uses both video and audio from Gibson’s original video and sets up the crying meme with “Me tryna hit,” it can get dark quickly.

@camkoldheart

😂. #fy #foryoupage #funnyy #goofy #tyrese #crying

♬ original sound – gage

Devin Sims, whose shortened edit of Gibson crying served as the audio cue for the “Me tryna hit” meme, also took a dark turn. But @thebalanciagabandit’s TikTok helped to transform the meme to reference more trivial fodder.

@devinsimss

Lmaoo😂😂 #fyp #foryou #lmao #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@thebalenciagabandit

I’m playing the long game #fyp

♬ original sound – Devin Sims

From there, the use of “Me tryna hit” varied as TikTokers depicted many, many ways that people tried to act sympathetic toward their partners and hookups. The more niche the subject, the funnier it became.

@daisysdays

dam sorry babe #stockmarket #stocktok #stocktrading #3moods #naturelover #tarot #onthejob #frozenhoney #worklife

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@tackytown

squishmallow traders are a different breed fr that shit is intense

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@crazyjamjam_

noooo :( #foryou #fyp #videogames #boys

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@lizagnabathwater

Omg no!!! The Cavs lost the super bowl?!?! #LiveFlowSweatDuet #TheSuicideSquadMovie #QuickBooksVictoryPose #greenscreenvideo #stitch

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@hope_schwing

So sad!!

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@ilonamaher

I’m here if you need me #tokyoolympics #beastbeautybrains #rugby #usarugby #olympictiktok #tokyo2020 #teammate #demigod

♬ original sound – Devin Sims

It also became a way to show how people fake being sympathetic over things that they totally were responsible for.

@spencewuah

what kind of sick individual would do that?! #fyp (ib: @gloomyangel444)

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@gloomyangel444

♬ original sound – Devin Sims
@labarbiecolombiana

In: @gloomyangel444

♬ original sound – Devin Sims

But it also became a way for some TikTokers to depict instances of white fragility whenever they’ve called out their white friends for racism or microaggressions.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ar3l.iiii/video/6990807616800689414
@married.to.mr.compress

messing with them is just too fun #SummerMashup #HPRadicalReuse #whitefriends #ououahah #watermelon #friedchicken #fy #foryou #fypシ

♬ original sound – Devin Sims

We might never understand why exactly people have a strong reaction to certain things, but the attempt to fake sympathy when we don’t get it? That’s timeless.

