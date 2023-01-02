‘Catch me working all 24 hrs’: McDonald’s worker says manager gave employees $50 an hour to get them to work during staff shortage

While the economy seems to be slowly recovering from 2022’s record inflation, some businesses are still facing staffing shortages as the American workforce gets back on track.

This has resulted in some employers utilizing desperate measures to keep employees on board. In a video with over 904,000 views, TikToker @slaytok1 says that the manager of his McDonald’s offered $50 an hour to anyone willing to work on a certain day due to staff shortages.

“Easiest money of my life,” the caption reads.

In the comment section, many users were enthusiastic about the idea of working for such high wages.

“Catch me working all 24 hrs,” one user wrote.

“I would’ve worked till i DROPPED. and then i would’ve got back up,” another added.

“I’d be sleeping in the store at that point come wake me up for 24 hour service,” a third said.

@slaytok1 claims he worked from 6am to 11pm. If he did not take unpaid breaks, this would mean that he worked for 17 hours — totaling a cool $850 before tax.

“Trust me I was poppin it at McDonald’s morning to night,” he wrote in a comment.

While scores of users shared this excitement, others noted that the store’s ability to pay such high wages meant that it could afford to raise its workers’ regular wages too.

“So now they have the money to pay a living wage to people,” a user noted.

According to Snopes, McDonald’s employees in Denmark enjoy benefits not typically afforded to American workers, such as a starting wage of over $20 and 5 weeks of paid vacation. Prices also appear unaffected by these higher wages, with a Big Mac costing approximately the same in Denmark as it does in the United States.

