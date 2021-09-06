Mark Hamill proves he can go viral by simply tweeting his own name

After a Twitter user, @LozzaBean12 who goes by Lauren, suggested that he could go viral simply by tweeting his own name, Mark Hamill decided to give it a test. Turns out, she was right and Hamill made it to the trending page this morning by doing just that.

@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes. — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021

Because Hamill is a gent and always makes sure to give credit where credit’s due he tweeted out his name as a quote tweet of Lauren’s original suggestion, so everyone would know it was her idea.

What’s in a Name? Well…if it is Mark Hamill, then 73,000 likes per hour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JogTWagKsQ — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) September 5, 2021

The tweet quickly went viral because everyone really does love Hamill that much. So much so that the tweet inspired other Twitter users, celebrities included, to ask whether tweeting Hamill’s name would give them a viral hit too.

Like millions, I have been a @HamillHimself stan since ‘77 & I know this to be true…



My tweets rarely get more than a couple of dozen likes but here goes nothin’!



Mark Hamill https://t.co/vZ5WRP65XC — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) September 6, 2021

Will that work for anyone?

Here goes:

Mark Hamill. https://t.co/X4pCvxKe99 — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill



(Ok, I'm desperate to be like..) https://t.co/JuBHdccexP — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 5, 2021

George Takei, a man who loves an online trend, joined the game, inspiring some fans to reignite the Trek vs. Wars rivalry and others to ask excitedly whether a crossover episode was happening. The true fans, however, pointed out that a crossover had already happened as Takei has starred in both franchises, as Sulu in the iconic original series of Star Trek and the voice of General Lok Durd in the Clone Wars series.

No! George, you should post “George Takei” and have a little competition with @HamillHimself to see who gets more likes! 💪🏻🤪 — Responsibility & Accountability Really Do Matter (@i10Rhino) September 6, 2021

Remember witnessing an argument ages ago about Star Trek vs Star Wars. Now twenty some odd years later we've got Mark Hamill & George Takei just joshin' & having a blast. pic.twitter.com/YY8PmXFOZI — Dan (@CoffeeInTruro) September 5, 2021

Even a pizza place decided to get in on the action! Hamill actually responding to the restaurant’s tweet, advising his followers to stop by the place and try it out.

Come to CA @serpinos_pizza… 👁️💖🍕!!! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 6, 2021

He’s also helping other people get their own Hamill tweets trending by sharing and responding with words of encouragement.

No worries, you're doing just fine without it, David! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 6, 2021

FYI: I liked you LONG before this tweet, @lancereddick!

Your fan, Mar🐫 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 6, 2021

As for Lauren, while she seems a little shocked from the attention from Hamill—and the rest of Twitter—for her tweet, she’s pretty happy she “made space Dad laugh”.

I made space dad laugh! 😭❤️ https://t.co/88YR0Sn8uY — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021

What have I done?!! Mark Hamill @HamillHimself 👀😂 Also, my name is Lauren!! pic.twitter.com/TQ1otGQPnG — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021