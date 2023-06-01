Twitter user gets roasted for trying to fat-shame Lizzo in a video of the singer dancing onstage

If there’s a trend that just won’t go away, no matter how hard people rally against it, it’s people going online to be fatphobic. It’s so tired, regressive, gross, and just boring at this point. It’s 2023—we’re body-positive, sheeple. But for some reason, there will always be someone ready to body shame. And yet internet personality and author, Layah Heilpern, felt the need to take to Twitter this week to complain about divine goddess and pop phenom, Lizzo.

Heilpern tweeted, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating,” alongside a clip of Lizzo dancing animatedly at one of her shows. Normally that kind of unnecessary commentary would just get lost in the fray, but Hailpern has 608K followers. Luckily, a majority of the people who saw the tweet had something to say about it, and Hailpern is now getting ratioed for her problematic sentiment.

How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LjXIa4Rlj6 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) May 29, 2023

One user responded, “Low vibrations to go after someone’s appearance. High vibrations would praise her ability to move and encourage others like her to move with that much vigor. Build people up. Don’t tear them down.” One person contributed concern for the health risks of being overweight, but was quickly checked by another who brought up the good point, “If she were your patient, your concern would seem more genuine. Lots of people have elevated risk profiles. Are you constantly opining about them?”

What’s most important is that Lizzo is a champion of shining on the haters. She’s made a career out of celebrating herself, in all her glory. So it’s unlikely that Heilpern’s misdirected vitriol will shake or even come across Lizzo’s radar. It’s just sad that she felt the need to start something in the first place. But, as they say, fuck around and find out. Read some of the responses to Heilpern below.

The fact that you have to bash and fat shame someone to be relevant is wild. Are you that unhappy? — D’Narius Lewis (@DnariusLewis) May 29, 2023

How rude! She is a beautiful woman with a gorgeous body and an amazing talent. If you can't appreciate that you should really not post. It makes you look really bad. — A. Doyal (@filteredhearts) May 31, 2023

"Well, it's simple really. She's eating the same thing that gives her the confidence to rock that stage and be an inspiration to millions: Haters like you for breakfast." 😎🍳 — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) June 1, 2023

Y’all act like us big folks can’t get down…..PLEASE🙄 — 𝘿𝙀𝙇𝙍𝘼𝙔 𝙋𝘼𝙔𝙉𝙀 (@whatthadel) June 1, 2023

How you not successful while being skinny is the better question? @LayahHeilpern pic.twitter.com/oB5LSLGKGk — LilKimLilBrother (@Flykhicks630) May 31, 2023